Intel's Next Generation GPUs to be Made by TSMC, Celestial Set for 3 nm Process

erek


Dec 19, 2005


Looking pretty interesting for Intel
“The request for a supposedly very large quantity production of next-gen Intel GPUs has surprised industry analysts, especially when remembering the late arrival of the Arc 6 nm-based family of cards, also manufactured under contract by TSMC. Final silicon was ready by the middle of 2022, but further delays resulted in cards not reaching customers until later in the year. Intel looks determined to secure its third pillar in a market segment long dominated by NVIDIA and AMD, and reports of the bulk orders at TSMC seem to confirm that ambition, alongside continued improvement of drivers for the current crop of Arc cards. GPU R&D projects are ongoing and want to meet the demand from entertainment consumers (video games) and enterprise (artificial intelligence assisted tasks) alike. In the more immediate future, Intel is expected to launch a refreshed "Alchemist+" range of graphics cards. Insiders are pointing to a late 2023 launch for the Arc refresh.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306780/...e-made-by-tsmc-celestial-set-for-3-nm-process
