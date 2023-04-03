Intel's Next Generation GPUs to be Made by TSMC, Celestial Set for 3 nm Process

Looking pretty interesting for Intel

“The request for a supposedly very large quantity production of next-gen Intel GPUs has surprised industry analysts, especially when remembering the late arrival of the Arc 6 nm-based family of cards, also manufactured under contract by TSMC. Final silicon was ready by the middle of 2022, but further delays resulted in cards not reaching customers until later in the year. Intel looks determined to secure its third pillar in a market segment long dominated by NVIDIA and AMD, and reports of the bulk orders at TSMC seem to confirm that ambition, alongside continued improvement of drivers for the current crop of Arc cards. GPU R&D projects are ongoing and want to meet the demand from entertainment consumers (video games) and enterprise (artificial intelligence assisted tasks) alike. In the more immediate future, Intel is expected to launch a refreshed "Alchemist+" range of graphics cards. Insiders are pointing to a late 2023 launch for the Arc refresh.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306780/...e-made-by-tsmc-celestial-set-for-3-nm-process
 
How has this surprised "industry analysts?" the current Intel GPU lineup is made by TSMC, they signed the contracts years ago and expressly stated that they would be using them. Hell Intel's roadmap has it plain as day that they would be using TSMC 3nm for their mobile releases in 2023.
Back in March of 2021 Intel's roadmap expressly states that they would be using an external foundry and their 3nm process for their GPU launch in 2023 (https://www.pcmag.com/news/intels-7nm-pc-chip-will-arrive-in-2023-using-tsmcs-tech).
I mean the only thing that could be considered surprising here is that Intel is actually on schedule for the first time in a decade.
 
