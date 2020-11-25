Intel’s New eASIC N5X Series: Hardened Security for 5G and AI Through Structured ASICs

erek
"With customers implementing their own DSPs and pipelines into the N5X, Intel is promising faster time-to-market than traditional ASICs, up to 50% lower power than FPGAs with smaller form factor packaging, overall lower unit cost than FPGAs, and enhanced security.
Intel decided to make this announcement at its FPGA Technology Day, which coincided directly with the annual Supercomputing conference. It seemed odd that Intel would cause the two to clash. The N5X family of products however won’t be in production until Q2 2021."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1626...curity-for-5g-and-ai-through-structured-asics
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1626...curity-for-5g-and-ai-through-structured-asics