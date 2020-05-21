Intel's new Core i9-10900K already pushed to 7.7GHz across all cores

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,121
Impressed yet?
"Overclocker 'Elmor' has pushed his Core i9-10900K all the way to 7.7GHz, or exactly 7707.62MHz -- on all 10 cores of the Core i9-10900K. Elmor kept his Core i9-10900K processor cool enough for the huge overclock with liquid helium cooling, and throwing 1.194V into the chip.
Elmor used an ASUS ROG Maximus XII APEX motherboard, and a single stick of DDR4-4600 RAM. He also used Windows XP for his legendary overclock of the Core i9-10900K at 7.7GHz, too."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7267...-pushed-to-7-7ghz-across-all-cores/index.html
