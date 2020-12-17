Intel's Manufacturing Outlook for the Future Doesn't Inspire Confidence in Successful Competition, According to Susquehanna Call

Afaik, their 14nm is fine. Broadwell and Skylake were decent, but the problem is they just keep adding pluses and stupider code names, and maybe smashing in some more cores, but no real architecture improvements because the design teams are all working on 10nm designs that they can't ship because of fab issues.At some point, management should have noticed that 10 nm is fucked, and shifted at least some of their cpu design pipeline back to 14nm. Now they're saying in Q1, they'll decide what fab to outsource to, and my guess is it's 18 months after that before anything ships (unless they've been working on this for a while and not said anything).There was a chance that 7nm would work out and they'd get back on track, but looks like that's pretty iffy too, at this point.