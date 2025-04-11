Intel's IPO Program Supercharges Underperforming "Arrow Lake" Chips, but Only in China for Now

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,800
"At debut, some Arrow Lake SKUs trailed their "Raptor Lake" predecessors because the chiplet‑based memory controller introduced extra latency and ring‑bus clocks ran slower. Supply‑chain constraints and tariffs have limited IPO's rollout to China so far, where pre‑built systems from vendors like Maxsun are shipping with the feature enabled. Warranty handling stays with the OEM, so users can enjoy the extra headroom without risking hardware support. Behind the scenes, Intel has been issuing firmware and microcode patches since December, most recently microcode 0x114 paired with CSME firmware 19.0.0.1854v2.2, to improve Arrow Lake's efficiency. IPO represents the next step in that effort and could become a model for global "opt‑in" BIOS presets if the pilot proves successful. For now, China is serving as the testing ground for Intel's latest attempt to squeeze more performance out of Arrow Lake. We have to wait and see if Western markets follow soon."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/335353/...ng-arrow-lake-chips-but-only-in-china-for-now
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/335353/...ng-arrow-lake-chips-but-only-in-china-for-now