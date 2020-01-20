Intel’s High-End 2nd Generation Xe DG2 GPU To Be Based On TSMC’s 7nm Process Node

Discussion started by erek, Jan 20, 2020

    erek

    erek

    Wonder if it'll actually even be High-End this time?

    "Once again, Intel has confirmed two products for now based on their Xe graphics architecture, both of which are based on two different generations of Xe architecture. This rumor says a lot but there's nothing confirmed as of yet. Intel is all set to unveil details of their Xe graphics architecture at GDC 2020 in March so we will probably hear more information from them soon."

    https://wccftech.com/intel-xe-dg2-gpu-tsmc-7nm-process-node-2022-launch-rumor/
     
    Mega6

    Mega6

    Wonder if it will actually be a full length desktop gpu instead of a mini laptop gpu.
     
    ChadD

    ChadD

    Not sure just because Intel calls one DG1 and the other DG2... that its a completely different generation. From what Intel has actually said... DG1 is their low power laptop chip intended to be used in their CPU designs. Yes they made a developer card... so developers could start working on software optimizations, and Intel could start getting testing data on their driver efforts. You can't drop a brand new arch with no past work to lean on and expect it to go well if developers get it when customers do. (its like Playstation/Xbox dev kits... they are not the final hardware, just a platform that should operate the same way)

    If DG2 which as far as we know is first gen XE high power stand alone GPU... is really being held back till 2022. I means Intel is having serious issues with it. Guess we'll know later this year when Intel starts actually talking about DG2. If its all rosy down the road speak with nothing to show... then I imagine NV will be very happy. I have a feeling these rumors are just that. I still expect DG2 to ship before the end of the year... will it be any good. Probably not super high end good no... but if Intel is willing to loose some money to get some market share it might actually be a compelling mid range card at least as far as bang for the buck goes.
     
