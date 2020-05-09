Intel’s First Commercial DG1 3GB Graphics Card Spotted: Faster Than A PS4 And (Minimum Spec) VR Capable

Impressed? anyone?

"The graphics card is meant to be a platform for AIBs and ISVs to independently test and optimize-for the Xe architecture. Considering this is a prototype, we were expecting the card to be somewhat glitch but as you will read later in our hands-on, the Intel Xe DG1 software development vehicle performed exceptionally well. On a side note, the company also revealed that Integer Scaling will be coming to Tiger Lake and by extension the DG1."

https://wccftech.com/intels-first-c...aster-than-a-ps4-and-minimum-spec-vr-capable/
 
3gb ram. Price it at $150 and sell untold numbers.
But since it’s iNtel, The price will be an untold number$.

nvrmnd, wccftech article
sigh
 
Jim Kim said:
3gb ram. Price it at $150 and sell untold numbers.
But since it’s iNtel, The price will be an untold number$
It's a test mule.

Who knows what kind of features or specs the final thing will have. And that final thing is not targeted at games, so the requirements will be different.
 
Jim Kim said:
3gb ram. Price it at $150 and sell untold numbers.
But since it’s iNtel, The price will be an untold number$.

nvrmnd, wccftech article
sigh
why's it always got to come down to this? the wccftech situation? why :( :(
 
