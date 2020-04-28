Intel's First 7nm Client Microarchitecture is "Meteor Lake"

erek
"Older reports throughout 2019-20 speculate "Meteor Lake" (known at the time only by its name), could come out at a time when Intel monetizes its "Golden Cove" high-performance CPU core. It's quite likely that like "Alder Lake," it could be a heterogenous chip targeting several client form-factors, mobile and desktop. The company could leverage its 7 nm process - claimed to rival TSMC 5 nm-class in transistor density - in turning up core-counts over "Alder Lake." We'll learn more about "Meteor Lake" as we crawl toward its 2022 launch window, if it still holds up."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266331/intels-first-7nm-client-microarchitecture-is-meteor-lake
