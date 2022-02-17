Intel's Falcon Shore sounds dope!

The first comment over on Anadtech was interesting, but I don't have enough knowledge about it to assess its veracity:





"All of this hardware, in turn, is overseen at the software level by Intel’s oneAPI software stack, which is designed to abstract away many of the hardware differences to allow easier multi-architecture development."



Except that, apparently, it doesn't.

I was recently part of a Twitter thread complaining that the primary reason Gaudi (and earlier Nervana) were gaining little traction was the absence of decent SW. I raised oneAPI and was told that it did nothing that was actually of interest to the serious large-scale NNU teams.



I know very little about oneAPI or NNU hardware, so I have no comment. But it does feel like oneAPI (like so much from Intel these days) exists a lot more on marketing slides and a lot less in actual customers hands.