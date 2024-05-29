Intel's fab construction at Magdeburg, Germany, delayed until 2025 due to too much black soil

INTEL NEEDS TO EXCAVATE MORE SAND
Due to its wealth of fertile soil and loess, the Saxony-Anhalt region of Germany has been home to people for thousands of years. The area that Intel picked to build its new fab turned out to be a "highly complex, long-used burial and ritual landscape," according to Dr Oliver Dietrich.
according to the daily newspaper Volkstimme, local to the Madeburg region (via Andreas Schilling) which reports that Intel was hoping to commence the first stages of soil removal in a few months. However, it turns out that the site has more black soil (rich in organic matter) than expected. Schilling comments that in that area 40 cm is a typical depth but at the Intel site, it's as deep as 90 cm.
Due to its soft and loose nature, engineers can't build on top of it—or at the very least, not with that amount of black soil—as any large building will rapidly subside (and chip fabs are very large). Whatever solution they plan on doing, Intel won't be able to fully commence construction until 2025, pushing the schedule further behind.
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/pr...-germany-isnt-getting-finished-any-time-soon/
