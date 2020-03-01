Intel’s Culture Needed Fixing. Its C.E.O. Is Shaking Things Up.

erek
How big of an impact? How big of a shake up? Profound??
"If executives “keep dinging them on what is not happening,” which was a tendency in the past, “this culture is not going to change,” she said.
For all the effort, financial benefits of the changes may take years to appear. Yet Mr. Swan keeps trying new tactics, including recently linking employee bonuses partly to “One Intel” improvements measured by employee surveys.
“We have the smartest people in the world,” Mr. Swan said. The question remains, he said, “how do you get them rowing in the same direction?”"
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/01/technology/intel-culture-robert-swan.html
