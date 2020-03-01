Intel’s Culture Needed Fixing. Its C.E.O. Is Shaking Things Up.

How big of an impact? How big of a shake up? Profound??

"If executives “keep dinging them on what is not happening,” which was a tendency in the past, “this culture is not going to change,” she said.

For all the effort, financial benefits of the changes may take years to appear. Yet Mr. Swan keeps trying new tactics, including recently linking employee bonuses partly to “One Intel” improvements measured by employee surveys.
“We have the smartest people in the world,” Mr. Swan said. The question remains, he said, “how do you get them rowing in the same direction?”"

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/01/technology/intel-culture-robert-swan.html
 
If you are one bad CEO decision away from being laid off...it's probably hard to care which way the ship is rowing. Just punch in, punch out, and keep your resume updated.
 
erek said:
SticKx911

sad, is it really that bad? :(
Sorry if I came off as informed. Lol. I'm not there, I just know the recent news and how a lot of public companies have been treating their 9 to 5ers. As someone looking for a job now, a history of layoffs is a major turnoff.

He said it himself. They have smart people. If you felt disposable, why on earth would you do any more than required to get your agreed paycheck.
 
