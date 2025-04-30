  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel’s chief commercial officer and sales lead, Christoph Schell, resigns

"Schell’s departure comes as Intel undergoes a dramatic transformation under recently appointed CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The new CEO has moved to spin divisions of the company into “noncore” units, sold its majority stake in its Altera semiconductor business, and flattened the tech giant’s executive structure. He also appointed a new AI chief and plans to greatly reduce the company’s workforce.

Earlier this month, Tan mandated four days in the office for all employees (the company had previously allowed some hybrid and remote work), and announced that Intel wouldn’t spin off its Intel Capital corporate VC arm as previously planned.

Updated 7:38 a.m. Pacific: Added a statement from an Intel spokesperson."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/04/30/i...icer-and-sales-lead-christoph-schell-resigns/
 
