Intel’s chief commercial officer and sales lead, Christoph Schell, resigns

"Schell’s departure comes as Intel undergoes a dramatic transformation under recently appointed CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The new CEO has moved to spin divisions of the company into “noncore” units, sold its majority stake in its Altera semiconductor business, and flattened the tech giant’s executive structure. He also appointed a new AI chief and plans to greatly reduce the company’s workforce.
Earlier this month, Tan mandated four days in the office for all employees (the company had previously allowed some hybrid and remote work), and announced that Intel wouldn’t spin off its Intel Capital corporate VC arm as previously planned.
Updated 7:38 a.m. Pacific: Added a statement from an Intel spokesperson."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/04/30/i...icer-and-sales-lead-christoph-schell-resigns/
