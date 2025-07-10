Intel’s CEO: ‘We are not in the top 10’ of leading chip companies

Mackintire said:



They also need to ensure that their CPUs are inside the next several generations of Nvidia DGX systems AND and have either a competitive NPU or enough GPU to take over the NPU functionality in the mobile workspace by exceeding the TOPs requirements set by the OSs.



They also need to balance:



Cuttting edge products that people are willing to pay for

New mainstream products, that provide tangible value based on Pricing

And then there is the whole AI sub market, AI training is a huge PITA, it needs massive investment, and Nvidia is king there, but running other people's AI models that are already trained?Or locally running software that uses an already trained AI, or running controllers that run AI-trained algorithms for visual recognition, pattern identification, etc... That stuff just needs specific power and performance metrics to be met.Intel isn't toppling Nvidia any time soon, and given how they gave up their Networking division, won't even be able to stand against AMD, Broadcom, Huawei, or Qualcomm, because you can't move the kind of data around for training an AI model that you need to without a strong networking back bone.Intel has a lot of problems on a number of fronts right now that they need to figure out.I think/fear Lip-Bu Tan is there to line up everything for the Fab side of Intel to be completely spun off, so somebody else can swoop in and unload the Fab's from Intel much like AMD did back in the day. And I don't think that will do anything good for the company or the market as a whole.