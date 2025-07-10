  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel’s CEO: ‘We are not in the top 10’ of leading chip companies

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,052
1752170574292.png


"It’s true, though, that Intel’s position in the chip industry’s pecking order has slumped badly. The company’s market value is around $100 billion, about half what it was just 18 months ago. Nvidia, by contrast, briefly hit a market value of $4 trillion on Wednesday — the first company ever to breach that threshold.



This week’s question-and-answer session with Tan coincided with the start of the mass layoff of thousands of Intel employees around the world.



Intel hired Tan in March, three months after the company’s board forced out his predecessor, Pat Gelsinger. Tan has addressed employees and investors just a few times since then, and hasn’t addressed the media at all, so this week’s remarks are a rare look at his thinking on Intel’s future.



Intel set plans Monday to lay off 529 Oregon workers by the middle of July. It’s in the process of laying off several hundred others at sites in California, Arizona and Israel.



Many more workers stand to lose their jobs in coming weeks as Intel shuts down its automotive business, outsources its marketing department and cuts up to a fifth of all jobs in its manufacturing operation.



Intel is cutting jobs in most other parts of the business, too. Tan said he believes a smaller Intel will move faster.



“The whole process of that (deciding) is so slow and eventually nobody makes a decision,” said Tan, a veteran semiconductor executive and investor who previously ran Cadence Design Systems.



Intel is playing catch-up in nearly every part of its business, the result of technological setbacks that date back nearly a decade. That has left Intel at a competitive disadvantage in its core PC and data center markets.



“There’s a lot of work to do,” Tan said, noting Intel’s loss of market share in data centers. He said its PC business is “doing a bit better,” but he said Intel needs to strengthen its architecture to meet the demands of advanced computing.



The company’s plight deepened significantly with the advent of artificial intelligence, which runs on processors from Nvidia known as GPUs. Intel has no advanced GPUs of its own and has been essentially shut out of the boom in demand for chips that train AI systems.



“On training I think it is too late for us,” Tan said. He said Nvidia’s position in that market is simply “too strong.”



Instead, Tan said Intel will focus on “edge” artificial intelligence, which brings AI capabilities directly to PCs and other devices instead of operating in centralized computers. He said Intel also wants to explore agentic AI, a young field that enables artificial intelligence to operate independently without continual direction from people.



“That’s an area that I think is emerging, coming up very big and we want to make sure that we capture,” Tan said. He said three new vice presidents hired last month could help Intel make headway in the AI business.



“Stay tuned,” Tan said. “A few more people are coming on board.”



Intel is preparing to introduce a new manufacturing process, called 18A, which the company hopes will make its chips more competitive with those from industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.



At one time, Intel hoped 18A would be so advanced that other chip designers would hire Intel to use its factories to make chips for those other companies. In recent months, though, Intel has acknowledged that it has made little headway on that front.



Reuters reported last week that Tan might stop marketing 18A as a manufacturing process for outside companies. Instead, Intel might focus on attracting clients for its next generation, 14A.



In this week’s chat, Tan didn’t speak directly to that possibility. But he said Intel needs to demonstrate first that its processors are meeting the company’s own needs."

Source: https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-...-in-the-top-10-of-leading-chip-companies.html
 
Not marketing 18A is a problem, because if you can't get people to trust you on 18A, why will they trust you on 14A, or any other advanced node?
Intel absolutely needs people using their nodes for products, really any node for any products at this stage.

Hell get people using Intel 7, instead of Samsung 8, or Globals 12... Anything.
Intel needs to show the world it knows how to work with others, because for the past 30+ years, it's been Intel's way or the Highway, and they need to shake that reputation.
 
cdabc123 said:
Intel is #2 desktop and server cpu manufacturer.
Click to expand...
Who is #1 ?

The comments is about leading too (and among all semiconductor related company, i.e. TSMC type included), are they leading the way or just being the biggest x86 sellers by far because of inertia, moat, x86, compiler-software, build-in infrastructure and closed x86 licensing ? That were they could be number 2 on x86 desktop/laptop behind AMD despite having 3 time the market share, even 3 (apple has had maybe more pull then them lately).

That a bit of a cheat code for a new CEO to present the company when you start your job to be really low, but that kind of humility (if sincere) would need necessarily a stupid thing to say, that could be what a lot of people want to hear from them right now.
 
Last edited:
I am reading rumors that Intels own chips are suffering yield issues on 18A, with them being in the low 30% rate, mostly having issues reaching acceptable clock speeds.
Those same rumors would suggest that Intel is incorporating the fix into 14A through something they call "Turbo Cells", which seems to be a redesign of how they place components on the chips.


The more I read about the state of Intel 18A, the more I think the node itself is fine, but the software is absolute garbage, and the software is the cause of most of the problems the node is currently facing.
 
Last edited:
cdabc123 said:
What a stupid thing for a ceo to say. Intel is #2 desktop and server cpu manufacturer. Maybe focus on capabilities and engineering instead of ai.
Click to expand...
AI tech is a money printing machine. If they continue rolling the ball forward with whatever comes after battlemage, and produce enterprise offload APU as they planned, they could own a small unpopulated chunk of the market. They could just as easily use those to empower higher end Azure desktops and or sell those to AWS to do the same. Work with VMware, Nutanix and Omnissa as well.

They also need to ensure that their CPUs are inside the next several generations of Nvidia DGX systems AND and have either a competitive NPU or enough GPU to take over the NPU functionality in the mobile workspace by exceeding the TOPs requirements set by the OSs.

They also need to balance:

  • Cuttting edge products that people are willing to pay for
  • New mainstream products, that provide tangible value based on Pricing
  • Updated and improved solutions for the Value Market, that actually result in tangible improvements, but have low production costs
 
I am not so sure if edge AI (will be used in uncertain connectivity, large data like video in/latency matter cars of course, cellphone, gaming) but outside of that, giant integrator cloud option is just too good and too cheap to compete with.

Having you fabs good enough to make SIMD/good at matrix operation wafer for the AI users is quite agnostic of what one thing of AI regardless...
 
Mackintire said:
AI tech is a money printing machine. If they continue rolling the ball forward with whatever comes after battlemage, and produce enterprise offload APU as they planned, they could own a small unpopulated chunk of the market. They could just as easily use those to empower higher end Azure desktops and or sell those to AWS to do the same. Work with VMware, Nutanix and Omnissa as well.

They also need to ensure that their CPUs are inside the next several generations of Nvidia DGX systems AND and have either a competitive NPU or enough GPU to take over the NPU functionality in the mobile workspace by exceeding the TOPs requirements set by the OSs.

They also need to balance:

  • Cuttting edge products that people are willing to pay for
  • New mainstream products, that provide tangible value based on Pricing
  • Updated and improved solutions for the Value Market, that actually result in tangible improvements, but have low production costs
Click to expand...
And then there is the whole AI sub market, AI training is a huge PITA, it needs massive investment, and Nvidia is king there, but running other people's AI models that are already trained?
Or locally running software that uses an already trained AI, or running controllers that run AI-trained algorithms for visual recognition, pattern identification, etc... That stuff just needs specific power and performance metrics to be met.
Intel isn't toppling Nvidia any time soon, and given how they gave up their Networking division, won't even be able to stand against AMD, Broadcom, Huawei, or Qualcomm, because you can't move the kind of data around for training an AI model that you need to without a strong networking back bone.

Intel has a lot of problems on a number of fronts right now that they need to figure out.
I think/fear Lip-Bu Tan is there to line up everything for the Fab side of Intel to be completely spun off, so somebody else can swoop in and unload the Fab's from Intel much like AMD did back in the day. And I don't think that will do anything good for the company or the market as a whole.
 
Lakados said:
Hell get people using Intel 7, instead of Samsung 8, or Globals 12... Anything.
Intel needs to show the world it knows how to work with others, because for the past 30+ years, it's been Intel's way or the Highway, and they need to shake that reputation.
Click to expand...
All those people making automotive stuff and microcontrollers in general that are still on 100nm are people Intel should be marketing too. Sure, it's not going to be a great per-unit cost, but at the same time, those nodes should be a lot cheaper than 18a, too.
 
Maybe they should buy Bolt path tracing startup and fab their chips and boards. Do something innovative that's good for both compute and gaming. X86 was a thing partially because it enabled work and play. They should try pioneering in that vein again. Or they're going to die.
 
AI may burst, but GPU compute is going nowhere. CUDA, not necessarily the hardware, is what got Ngreedia to where they are. Maybe Intel and AMD should collaborate on a “standardized” software stack to claw back gpu compute. Standards bodies move too slow, but having compatible options to run compute across Intel/AMD cpus and GPUs would be a start at draining the CUDA moat. Having both oneAPI and ROCm isn’t helping anyone.
 
Advil said:
Maybe they should buy Bolt path tracing startup and fab their chips and boards. Do something innovative that's good for both compute and gaming. X86 was a thing partially because it enabled work and play. They should try pioneering in that vein again. Or they're going to die.
Click to expand...
NO! You're going to get 4 cores and you're going to like it- for 20 years! You'd better be rockin that i7 940!!!
 
With Gelsinger gone, I have doubts that their fabs will survive as a part of Intel. This new guy will probably trim off everything he possibly can in the US and then rehire anything they need overseas.

Hopefully I'm wrong.
 
1_rick said:
All those people making automotive stuff and microcontrollers in general that are still on 100nm are people Intel should be marketing too. Sure, it's not going to be a great per-unit cost, but at the same time, those nodes should be a lot cheaper than 18a, too.
Click to expand...
Given the cost of the actual silicon wafers, Intel might actually get them a lower cost per unit.

But I get the distinct impression that nobody wants to pay for the design/validation process for a redesign of some of those older chips. A process which will destroy the ROI of the node change. Intel is desperate though, I bet if they selected a few high volume chips and worked with Ford and Toyota, split that cost 3 ways…. It would score them a 10+ year contract.
 
Lakados said:
Given the cost of the actual silicon wafers, Intel might actually get them a lower cost per unit.

But I get the distinct impression that nobody wants to pay for the design/validation process for a redesign of some of those older chips. A process which will destroy the ROI of the node change. Intel is desperate though, I bet if they selected a few high volume chips and worked with Ford and Toyota, split that cost 3 ways…. It would score them a 10+ year contract.
Click to expand...
That's exactly what it is--the stuff works, why change it? is the attitude. Plus, the automotive guys don't want to just do node shrinks on ECUs and stuff because they're afraid they'll have to spend however many millions revalidating the new chips. That's why Intel should cut 'em a deal--like maybe the first hundred wafers are free, to give them time to do that validation. I think most of the companies that actually make microcontrollers already own their own foundries, so the more I think about it, Intel would have a tough row to hoe there.
 
1_rick said:
That's exactly what it is--the stuff works, why change it? is the attitude. Plus, the automotive guys don't want to just do node shrinks on ECUs and stuff because they're afraid they'll have to spend however many millions revalidating the new chips. That's why Intel should cut 'em a deal--like maybe the first hundred wafers are free, to give them time to do that validation. I think most of the companies that actually make microcontrollers already own their own foundries, so the more I think about it, Intel would have a tough row to hoe there.
Click to expand...
Yup, chips used for industrial applications don't change often. Even a node shrink can introduce a bug or two. So typically they will ride a chip until the wheels fall off just so they don't have to re-validate or have to worry about fixing new bugs that pop up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top