Intel's CEO Gelsinger is scheduled to visit Taiwan in late May, and is he meeting with TSMC's Wei CEO?

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,355
Hmm, secrets and lies
"It has been confirmed several times in the past that Mr. Gelsinger made a secret visit to Japan in conjunction with his visits to Taiwan and India, and held talks with government officials. Recently, following TSMC, Samsung has also shown interest in setting up a 3DIC research facility and a prototype line in Japan. It's starting to come out from among those involved. It is unclear whether he will make such a move after his visit to Taiwan, but we will be paying attention to his movements."
Source: https://news-mynavi-jp.translate.go...-2679791/?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en
"It has been confirmed several times in the past that Mr. Gelsinger made a secret visit to Japan in conjunction with his visits to Taiwan and India, and held talks with government officials. Recently, following TSMC, Samsung has also shown interest in setting up a 3DIC research facility and a prototype line in Japan. It's starting to come out from among those involved. It is unclear whether he will make such a move after his visit to Taiwan, but we will be paying attention to his movements."
Source: https://news-mynavi-jp.translate.go...-2679791/?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en