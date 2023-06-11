Intel’s Arc graphics cards have quietly become excellent

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,876
Loving this underdog story so far, am
Definitely impressed by the driver performance gains
“Since then, Intel has focused more attention on recent DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games, and it’s clear some titles are receiving specific optimization. When I retested Cyberpunk 2077, for example, the Arc A750 went from 56 frames per second (fps) at 1080p to 76 fps — nearly a 36% increase. Similarly, the Arc A770 has gone from 59 fps to 83 fps since launch.
Previously, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the worst showcases of the A750 and A770, falling short of even Nvidia’s RTX 3060. Now, it’s one of the best, with the A750 outperforming even the RTX 3060 Ti at 1080p and 1440p.
It’s not just Cyberpunk 2077. The A750 went from 86 fps in Horizon Zero Dawn at 1080p to 95 fps, while the A770 climbed from 98 fps to 106 fps. Again, the cards are now competing with GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6600 XT after taking a clear back seat.”
Source: https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/intel-arc-graphics-cards-silently-excellent/
