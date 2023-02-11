Intel’s Arc A770 Nearly 3x Faster than AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX in Hogwarts with Ray Tracing

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,408
Pretty nice achievement, ngl
“TechpowerUp’s benchmarks show the GeForce RTX 4080 averaging 25.6 FPS at 4K RT Ultra, roughly 30% slower than the RTX 4090. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a wreck, netting just 6 FPS, followed by the RX 6900 XT with 5.1 FPS. The $999 RDNA 3 flagship is beaten by the $300 RTX 3060 and the four-year-old RTX 2080 Ti. Even Intel’s Arc A770 is faster than the top Radeon GPU.”
Source: https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel...-xtx-in-hogwarts-with-ray-tracing-329-vs-999/
“TechpowerUp’s benchmarks show the GeForce RTX 4080 averaging 25.6 FPS at 4K RT Ultra, roughly 30% slower than the RTX 4090. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a wreck, netting just 6 FPS, followed by the RX 6900 XT with 5.1 FPS. The $999 RDNA 3 flagship is beaten by the $300 RTX 3060 and the four-year-old RTX 2080 Ti. Even Intel’s Arc A770 is faster than the top Radeon GPU.”
Source: https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel...-xtx-in-hogwarts-with-ray-tracing-329-vs-999/