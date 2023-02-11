Intel’s Arc A770 Nearly 3x Faster than AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX in Hogwarts with Ray Tracing

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,408
Pretty nice achievement, ngl

“TechpowerUp’s benchmarks show the GeForce RTX 4080 averaging 25.6 FPS at 4K RT Ultra, roughly 30% slower than the RTX 4090. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a wreck, netting just 6 FPS, followed by the RX 6900 XT with 5.1 FPS. The $999 RDNA 3 flagship is beaten by the $300 RTX 3060 and the four-year-old RTX 2080 Ti. Even Intel’s Arc A770 is faster than the top Radeon GPU.”

1676133831025.jpeg


Source: https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel...-xtx-in-hogwarts-with-ray-tracing-329-vs-999/
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,626
Obviously some driver optimization needs to happen on AMDs end. I wouldn't blame the hardware. And since we are talking about driver optimization, Intel still needs quite a bit more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top