Intel's AI chip tools cut some aspects of the Meteor Lake design from weeks to minutes — plans for wider use of AI in future architectures

erek said:



“Intel AI seems to have proven the viability of the tools with Meteor Lake designs, and now the CCG is embracing a wider range of AI-driven tools to speed up the hardware design process. Intel says it has already made progress in tools that deliver fast and accurate signal integrity analysis for high-speed I/O. The tools have delivered up to 60% efficiency gains in I/O, and reduced sample testing cases by 40%. Moreover, Intel has an interactive AI tool for helping to answer CPU design trade-off questions.



We've previously reported on other firms using AI to optimize chip design. Intel’s arch nemesis, AMD, said last year that it would



View attachment 648113

Source: Interesting“Intel AI seems to have proven the viability of the tools with Meteor Lake designs, and now the CCG is embracing a wider range of AI-driven tools to speed up the hardware design process. Intel says it has already made progress in tools that deliver fast and accurate signal integrity analysis for high-speed I/O. The tools have delivered up to 60% efficiency gains in I/O, and reduced sample testing cases by 40%. Moreover, Intel has an interactive AI tool for helping to answer CPU design trade-off questions.We've previously reported on other firms using AI to optimize chip design. Intel’s arch nemesis, AMD, said last year that it would extend the use of AI-enabled tools in the design of its chips. Also in 2023, we saw over 200 chip designs placed-and-routed using the Synopsys DSO.ai electronic design automation (EDA) software. Even small-time electronics enthusiasts can now wield AI to help with chip design, and last year there was a contest that provided free manufacturing muscle for lucky AI chip design winners.”Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...s-for-wider-use-of-ai-in-future-architectures Click to expand...

So they also got Nvidia design suite too.ASML uses it to optimize their tools, TSMC uses it to optimize their design tools.AMD uses it to test iterative changes in their designs, and their performance impacts. What if we moved this part over here and changed this to be more T shaped instead of L shaped, sort of stuff.NVidia uses it for hardware and software optimizations and has it extensively trained up to find better ways of doing all the things and is capable of bringing in the optimizations from ASML and TSMC to better optimize their designs for the specific nodes.It’s about time Intel got onboard with that, now their tools are only a year behind, if they can get their nodes as caught up.