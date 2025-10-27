Intel's Advanced Packaging Could Be America's Answer to Silicon Dominance

erek
"On the topic of silicon, Intel's 18A node and its future variations, 18A-P and 18A-PT, are going to be long-lived nodes inside Intel facilities. At the recent Q3 earnings call, CFO David Zinsner stated: "We are not at peak supply for 18A. In fact, we don't get there until the end of the decade. We do think that this node will be a fairly long-lived node for us. We will continue to make investments on 18A over time." This continued investment will drive yield, as well as variations of the 18A node adapted for designs from mobile to HPC and AI. This demonstrates that Intel has strategically invested over the years to ensure sufficient capacity. Even with the addition of new customers, there will still be enough 18A wafer supply to meet Intel's own product portfolio goals while also providing a reliable supply for external customers.
However, a real advantage for Intel nodes begins with 14A, which is industry's first High-NA EUV design. Intel has reported processing over 30,000 wafers in a single quarter using High-NA EUV exposure, achieving simplified manufacturing by reducing the required steps for a particular layer from 40 to fewer than 10, which has led to faster cycle times. Additionally, at this stage of development, 14A is reaching better milestones than 18A. This has been done in coordination with external partners to ensure that when the 14A node goes into volume production, everything will be ready for smooth integration and manufacturing.
Completing the entire semiconductor manufacturing process is a complex task. Although TSMC can provide advanced—but not its most advanced—manufacturing capabilities in the USA, packaging remains a challenge. To address this, TSMC plans to collaborate with Amkor, which is constructing a $7 billion facility in Arizona focused on advanced outsourced semiconductor packaging and testing. This partnership will enable TSMC to outsource packaging to Amkor's Arizona facility, allowing chips produced at the nearby TSMC Fab 21 to be packaged there. Amkor aims to finish the new site by mid-2027, with production set to begin in early 2028. In the meantime, Intel can offer its advanced EMIB packaging to partners, even TSMC's customers, who could be using these advanced packaging techniques to build a competitive product. The only question that remains is how far is Intel willing to push its external packaging business, without obliging customers to its 18A and 14A nodes."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342239/...could-be-americas-answer-to-silicon-dominance
