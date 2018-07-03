Intel's 9th Generation Core Family - Coffee Lake (Refresh)

Polo6RGTI
plus the ram prices atm...all good for my wallet... this plus 'delays' of next gen gpus...
Notice how 9000 series i7s are omitted from the spec sheet?And just like everyone said the 8-core rumor was just bull
Well, that's because they already did that. The 8086k is the i7 refresh.Notice how 9000 series i7s are omitted from the spec sheet?
9th iteration, still 8th generation apparently. At least they admit its not new but they'll require a new motherboard to run it!
Meanwhile someone just broke the SuperPi record using an 8700K on a Z270 FU Intel
https://www.techpowerup.com/245689/core-i7-8700k-overclocked-to-7-34-ghz-3c-3t-on-z270-chipset-bags-superpi-record
MSI BIOS files showing 8-core support.
MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon
MSI B360M PRO-VD
MSI H310M Gaming Plus
https://www.reddit.com/r/hardware/comments/8tj2hl/z370_and_h310_support_upto_8_cores/e17xykh
The 8600k will match the 8700k in pretty much all games except maybe Civilization. So what is the point of the 8700k? Same gaming performance with better productivity. Why not something with the same gaming ability with even MORE productivity. It would be an attractive option over simply 15% better gaming.Doubtful.
But that's what the 8086k is there to combat. So no, it's a tight battle, but not critical enough to rush out another core rev.
If you need Moar Coars, that's what Threadripper and Skylake-E are for.
What will be interesting is if Intel implements an AMD-like precicion boost into their new 8-core. Even with great cooling, it is hard to imagine the 8-cores going much over 4.5 ghz due to thermals. It would be really solid if they have the chips boost closer to 5.0 ghz on lower thread workloads so as not to lose the advantage to the 8700k in those scenarios.
Yup... the 8700K came out before the 2700x.. so...What an odd post.
The 8700k is a beast.
1.3v is too much for 8 core imho. i'd say 1.23v for 8 cores be good. also i'd get 8 cores with HT just to turn off HT and get the extra cache.I'd be mildly interested in a 8-core non-HT variant to replace my poor 8600K sample doing 4.75GHz at little over 1.3v.
excellent find man! now we can almost be certain intel is super tight lipped about this but it is coming soon, especially it is for a 6core bios same mobo to 8 core, also a good chance for 8 core to be plug n play into z370 with just a bios update/mod. looking good for me laptops.ROG-MAXIMUS-X-HERO-ASUS-1503 BIOS file
Latest ROG-MAXIMUS-X-HERO-ASUS-1602 BIOS file
Please run benchmarks first. Things which can use 8 threads can almost always use 16 threads even better, even if they share execution units. It is workload dependent which is why I say run benchmarks, but it's actually pretty rare HT isn't a very good thing on heavy loaded anything.also i'd get 8 cores with HT just to turn off HT and get the extra cache.
thing is i might have to disable HT due to extra heat in laptop. 8 core with HT off will allow higher frequency to hopefully make up for the HT portion while being faster on single threaded workloads.Please run benchmarks first. Things which can use 8 threads can almost always use 16 threads even better, even if they share execution units. It is workload dependent which is why I say run benchmarks, but it's actually pretty rare HT isn't a very good thing on heavy loaded anything.
yea the benefit aren't too great but imo 8 core with HT turned off with more cache should perform higher than 6c/12t. threading only gives 10-20% in some cases, where as 33% more cores always gonna be there along with more cache.You would pay extra for 8 cores no ht over a 6/12 setup? Seems like they would perform similiar at similiar heat levels.
Having spent a nontrivial amount of my life researching and developing SMT - I would just reiterate that you should run benches to validate assumptions. Things are often quite counter-intuitive.yea the benefit aren't too great but imo 8 core with HT turned off with more cache should perform higher than 6c/12t. threading only gives 10-20% in some cases, where as 33% more cores always gonna be there along with more cache.