Intel's 9th Generation Core Family - Coffee Lake (Refresh)

oleNBR said: yea the benefit aren't too great but imo 8 core with HT turned off with more cache should perform higher than 6c/12t. threading only gives 10-20% in some cases, where as 33% more cores always gonna be there along with more cache. Click to expand...

Having spent a nontrivial amount of my life researching and developing SMT - I would just reiterate that you should run benches to validate assumptions. Things are often quite counter-intuitive.Cache with relation to the cores is very tricky. Cache population is quite good in modern processors. It turns out "more cache" rarely has much of an impact in most programs (emphasis on most - there are some things which are all over the place with memory locality), because the access patterns which blow up the 'smaller' cache still blows up the larger.Constrast this with having another thread on the core - you avoid stalling thebased upon 1 cache miss or similar stall. This is why SMT ends up giving really solid improvements, even though you'd think the cores should be fully utilized by aggressive workloads. Stalls are very expensive.So if the desire is to have more cache versus more threads, consider that the bargain really boils down to slightly increasing your cache hit rate at the cost of significantly increasing the cost of a cache miss.If power/heat is a huge concern, I'm not going to have any good advice. Trying to optimize throughput while saying power is the primary constraint is not a world I've had to live in. Well, I guess my advice would still be "Get more cooling!"