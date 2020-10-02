Intel's $7B expansion in Chandler finally operational, making it the chipmaker's largest U.S. factory

erek
"Intel Corp.'s long-awaited $7 billion to complete Fab 42 is finally operational. The Chandler facility is now the most advanced semiconductor factory in the world.
The global chipmaker calls Fab 42, its Valley fabrication production facility, the most advanced in the world. It's been years in the making."
https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2020/10/01/intel-fab-42-chandler-operational.html
