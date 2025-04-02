Intel's 18A Node Process Has Entered "Risk Production" - Foundry's Output Scaling Up

Any bodies guess, but I am thinking that Nvidia will be further splitting up their Gaming and AI divisions, the big datacenter cards are using something unique and the rest of the stack is just different bins of the same chips but I could see Nvidia moving away from that.

To keep a distinction Nvidia has to play games with VRAM but its biting them in the ass performance wise and we all know it, but give the gaming GPUs more memory and suddenly they are as good if not better than their workstation equivalents which will bite into their financials which they can’t allow.

So I suspect that Nvidia pulls an AMD and does their version of an RDNA/CDNA split so they can optimize and prioritize, because if their gaming cards suddenly get double the memory and game better for less, while sucking for most server loads, but the server cards just get better for server workloads and absolutely suck for gaming then the bulk of gamers and businesses reap the benefits, there is of course the group who use their gaming rig for work and it will likely mean they have to buy 2 cards which sucks, but Nvidia likely sees that as an opportunity and not a problem…



Put consumer cards on Intel, and Workstation on TSMC, maybe the other way around. Use some of that huge L4 cache with the packaging for VRAM buffer or for multi chip communications, who knows. But I certainly see the need for Nvidia to split up their lineup, because they are having to shoot themselves in the foot to maintain their product segments and it’s hindering them.