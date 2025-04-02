Intel's 18A Node Process Has Entered "Risk Production" - Foundry's Output Scaling Up

“Under Pat Gelsinger's command, Team Blue set off on a "five nodes in four years" (5N4Y) adventure around mid-2021. This plan is set to conclude with the finalization of 18A, at some point this year, under a newly refreshed regime—with Lip-Bu Tan recently established as CEO. During an on-stage Intel Vision 2025 session, Kevin O'Buckley—Senior VP of Foundry Services—explained the meaning of: "risk production, while it sounds scary, is actually an industry standard terminology, and the importance of risk production is we've gotten the technology to a point where we're freezing it...Our customers have validated that; 'Yep, 18A is good enough for my product.' And we have to now do the 'risk' part, which is to scale it from making hundreds of units per day to thousands, tens of thousands, and then hundreds of thousands. So risk production..is scaling our manufacturing up and ensuring that we can meet not just the capabilities of the technology, but the capabilities at scale." By original "5N4Y" decree, top brass demanded that process nodes be (fully) available for production, rather than be stuck in a (not quite there) final high volume manufacturing (HVM) phase.”

source: https://www.techpowerup.com/334993/...ed-risk-production-foundrys-output-scaling-up
 
Marees said:
Any gaming or data centre GPUs to be made from Intel 18A ?
Any bodies guess, but I am thinking that Nvidia will be further splitting up their Gaming and AI divisions, the big datacenter cards are using something unique and the rest of the stack is just different bins of the same chips but I could see Nvidia moving away from that.
To keep a distinction Nvidia has to play games with VRAM but its biting them in the ass performance wise and we all know it, but give the gaming GPUs more memory and suddenly they are as good if not better than their workstation equivalents which will bite into their financials which they can’t allow.
So I suspect that Nvidia pulls an AMD and does their version of an RDNA/CDNA split so they can optimize and prioritize, because if their gaming cards suddenly get double the memory and game better for less, while sucking for most server loads, but the server cards just get better for server workloads and absolutely suck for gaming then the bulk of gamers and businesses reap the benefits, there is of course the group who use their gaming rig for work and it will likely mean they have to buy 2 cards which sucks, but Nvidia likely sees that as an opportunity and not a problem…

Put consumer cards on Intel, and Workstation on TSMC, maybe the other way around. Use some of that huge L4 cache with the packaging for VRAM buffer or for multi chip communications, who knows. But I certainly see the need for Nvidia to split up their lineup, because they are having to shoot themselves in the foot to maintain their product segments and it’s hindering them.
 
Lakados said:
How would they actually do that, though? A lot of their advantage in the gaming space, especially in lower end segments, is due to the advancements relating to AI tech. DLSS, etc... All of which are still pretty much unmatched by competitors. AMD's new FSR is getting really good, but it's hard to argue that Nvidia's solution isn't still a bit more mature. Their entire current gen is just them double dipping in their AI research, too. I just don't see how they can move away from it. If they're trying to do that, they kind of shot themselves in the foot already by making it foundational to their gaming stack's performance metrics.

Doing some googling, AMD reversed its decision to do that, too?

https://www.techpowerup.com/326442/...ular-gpu-architecture-similar-to-nvidias-cuda

They could try making the processing units in GPUs highly specific to specifically game workloads so they can't do generalized AI tasks, but then they can't double dip on their AI research, and gaming starts taking more R&D so that profits go down.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
How would they actually do that, though? A lot of their advantage in the gaming space, especially in lower end segments, is due to the advancements relating to AI tech. DLSS, etc... All of which are still pretty much unmatched by competitors. AMD's new FSR is getting really good, but it's hard to argue that Nvidia's solution isn't still a bit more mature. Their entire current gen is just them double dipping in their AI research, too. I just don't see how they can move away from it. If they're trying to do that, they kind of shot themselves in the foot already by making it foundational to their gaming stack's performance metrics.

Doing some googling, AMD reversed its decision to do that, too?

https://www.techpowerup.com/326442/...ular-gpu-architecture-similar-to-nvidias-cuda

They could try making the processing units in GPUs highly specific to specifically game workloads so they can't do generalized AI tasks, but then they can't double dip on their AI research, and gaming starts taking more R&D so that profits go down.
I’ve got no clue…
I mean even the next major update to DX12 makes heavy use of AI in the render pipeline.
The changes make it so the DLSS frame gen will get access to the actual models and textures so it doesn’t need to dream them it can just use them.

So maybe they use fewer channels but higher density memory?? I mean GDDR7 can go up to 8GB per chip. That would make the consumer chips significantly smaller as the memory interface is physically large to accommodate all the channels. Then use the Adamantine L4 cache like a buffer to offset the decrease in channels. The cache would work for gaming loads as it’s lots of small things swapping in and out but it would cripple many workstation loads. Then for the workstations use multi chip configs or larger chips for extra channels and higher memory capacities?? Use the L4 for communication between chips??

But really I’ve got no clue, maybe the DX12 update gives them such a performance and quality uplift that they can suddenly significantly cut back the size of consumer cards while maintaining or improving on the performance envelope’s…
 
Maybe they could do 5090D type of solution over the stack, have AI performance go down has it detect it is not used for dlss or other specific case.

But I am not so sure the rtx 6000-x40 line is a large enough part of the revenue to be a big deal if they are to hurt it via vram increase on the geforce line, the 5090 went to 32GB after all, a 16gb 5070 would not have been necessary a big deal (will see but the 16gb 5060ti will probably not be).

With GDRR7 scaling up to 4 time the capacity eventually, would not be surprised if we see large vram geforce (the laptop line seem will have them)
 
