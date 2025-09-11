Intel's 14nm+++ desktop CPUs are making a comeback — chipmaker inexplicably resurrects

erek
“While the Core i5-110 is clearly a Comet Lake part, Intel markets the new chip under the Core Series 1 moniker. The Core Series 1 mainly comprises mobile and embedded Raptor Lake chips. However, Intel has used the series to mask some of its rebadged processors, such as the Core 5 120, which the chipmaker also silently launched. Therefore, the Core i5-110 is the second desktop chip (that we know of) that Intel has added to the Core Series 1 family.
The Core i5-110, launched in the third quarter of this year, features a six-core, 12-thread configuration with a maximum of 12MB of L3 cache. It features a base clock speed of 2.9 GHz, with a turbo boost clock speed that reaches up to 4.3 GHz. Comet Lake is built on the Skylake microarchitecture, and these processors are produced using Intel's 14nm+++ process technology.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...lake-from-five-years-ago-with-new-core-i5-110
