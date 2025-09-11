  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel's 14nm+++ desktop CPUs are making a comeback — chipmaker inexplicably resurrects

“While the Core i5-110 is clearly a Comet Lake part, Intel markets the new chip under the Core Series 1 moniker. The Core Series 1 mainly comprises mobile and embedded Raptor Lake chips. However, Intel has used the series to mask some of its rebadged processors, such as the Core 5 120, which the chipmaker also silently launched. Therefore, the Core i5-110 is the second desktop chip (that we know of) that Intel has added to the Core Series 1 family.


The Core i5-110, launched in the third quarter of this year, features a six-core, 12-thread configuration with a maximum of 12MB of L3 cache. It features a base clock speed of 2.9 GHz, with a turbo boost clock speed that reaches up to 4.3 GHz. Comet Lake is built on the Skylake microarchitecture, and these processors are produced using Intel's 14nm+++ process technology.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...lake-from-five-years-ago-with-new-core-i5-110
 
Despite the Core i5-110 being a blatant rebrand, Intel is still charging the same price for the chip as it was when it launched five years ago. The RCP (Recommended Customer Price) for the Core i5-110 is $200, which falls within the same range as the Core i5-10400's $200 to $210. It's an insane price considering that 14nm+++ chips should be dirt cheap to produce by now.

At $200, the Core i5-110 is supposed to be a value processor, but it's hard to see the value in it.
 
A 14600k with an UHD 770 instead of the old 630 and its 14 cores is currently $190 on newegg.com... maybe that $200 is just some placeholder or fit on some socket-market need ?
 
