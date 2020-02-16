Intel's 10th-gen processors haven't been announced, but they are for sale

Heh, not sure what to make of this. Kinda funny though

"Intel has sent out a wave of engineering sample processors, a few dozen of which are (allegedly) available for purchase on Taobao. If they actually shipped you one, then you’d be getting some very powerful hardware: those same engineering samples are beating their predecessors by 15-20% in a handful of online benchmarks."

Intel’s tenth generation processors aren’t confirmed, yet there’s little mystery surrounding them. In late December, Informatica Cero obtained slides detailing the entire lineup, and their information has been almost confirmed by about a dozen online sightings.
