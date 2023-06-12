erek
[H]F Junkie
Interesting
“Gamers looking to get into some of today's most stunning games don't need to break the bank to enter into the world of ray tracing. We tested an Intel Arc A380 - the most affordable discrete Arc GPU at $139 - paired to a cost-effective Core i5-13400F. Kinda sounds like another balanced build, doesn't it?
Here we have a selection of games which hit that sweet 60 FPS mark at 1080p High settings with ray tracing enabled on the Intel Arc A380. With the power of XeSS applied, some games rocket to over double the framerates they started with!
Intel's AI-powered upscaling lets you enjoy games with all the eye candy turned on, and games which started with playable framerates push into high refresh rate territory. All this adds even more to the best value in graphics with Intel Arc GPUs.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309936/intel-xess-now-supported-in-over-50-games
