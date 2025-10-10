Intel XeSS 3 Expands Multi-Frame Generation Support to All XeSS 2 Titles

erek
"What we know so far is that XeSS 3 will run on all Core Ultra CPUs and Alchemist or newer graphics. Whether you'll see a real difference might depend on the base framerate as frame generation doesn't work as well below 40-60 FPS. Intel's method looks a lot like what NVIDIA does with DLSS splitting upscaling from frame synthesis. Up until recently, Intel didn't have its own frame generation feature, a thing that changed with a blink of an eye now that they've taken a direct path into the multi-frame approach. This big step could give Intel an advantage over AMD, which still uses single-frame interpolation and is behind NVIDIA in this area. Intel has yet to share full details on XeSS 3, such as its launch date or expanded capabilities. The feature is widely expected to arrive with Panther Lake, Intel's next-generation CPU lineup featuring Xe3-based integrated graphics."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341767/...frame-generation-support-to-all-xess-2-titles
