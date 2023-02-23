Intel Xeon W-3400/2400 "Sapphire Rapids" Processors Run First Benchmarks

2 years late but not the worst, they are priced comparatively to the Threadrippers, 5995WX will run you around $6500 so price wise they are about where they should be.

They announced these in 2019 and were supposed to launch in 2021 but hit delay after delay with the packaging tech and validating their new cores, yay new architecture.

Emerald Rapids is on track for release with availability this time next year though so these are going to have a relatively short shelf life.