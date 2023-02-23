Intel Xeon W-3400/2400 "Sapphire Rapids" Processors Run First Benchmarks

“Thanks to the attribution of Puget Systems, we have a preview of Intel's latest Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 workstation processors based on Sapphire Rapids core technology. Delivering up to 56 cores and 112 threads, these CPUs are paired with up to eight TeraBytes of eight-channel DDR5-4800 memory. For expansion, they offer up to 112 PCIe 5.0 lanes come with up to 350 Watt TDP; some models are unlocked for overclocking. This interesting HEDT family for workstation usage comes at a premium with an MSRP of $5,889 for the top-end SKU, and motherboard prices are also on the pricey side. However, all of this should come as no surprise given the expected performance professionals expect from these chips. Puget Systems has published test results that include: Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Unreal Engine, Cinebench R23.2, Blender, and V-Ray. Note that Puget Systems said that: "While this post has been an interesting preview of the new Xeon processors, there is still a TON of testing we want to do. The optimizations Intel is working on is of course at the top, but there are several other topics we are highly interested in." So we expect better numbers in the future.”

1677170592743.jpeg


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305138/...pphire-rapids-processors-run-first-benchmarks
 
2 years late but not the worst, they are priced comparatively to the Threadrippers, 5995WX will run you around $6500 so price wise they are about where they should be.
They announced these in 2019 and were supposed to launch in 2021 but hit delay after delay with the packaging tech and validating their new cores, yay new architecture.
Emerald Rapids is on track for release with availability this time next year though so these are going to have a relatively short shelf life.
 
