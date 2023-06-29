Intel Xeon Max 9480/9468 Show Significant Uplift In HPC & AI Workloads With HBM2e
Today is a very fun and interesting round of benchmarking... Recently Supermicro sent over their Hyper SuperServer SYS-221H-TNR and Intel supplied the Xeon Max 9468 and Xeon Max 9480 for finally being able to benchmark Xeon Max processors, the Sapphire Rapids parts featuring 64GB of HBM2e memory.
