Intel Xeon Gold 6258R Review A Part Intel Needed

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,228
Who's beefin' it up? Do you agree this is the part to make Intel shine by now?
"Intel needed the Xeon Gold 6258R. In the market, the Xeon Platinum 8280 at $10,009 list price has become a veritable punching-bag for not just AMD, but Arm server vendors as well. The high list price meant for discounting made it an easy target in the industry. With the Xeon Gold 6258R, Intel scales back the common cost/ performance claims of its competitors by almost two thirds.
While the Intel Xeon Gold 6258R offers a lot of performance in the 28-32 core processor segment, there is more than raw performance. It cannot effectively use 512GB PMem 100 modules due to a 1TB memory limit. It has six-channel DDR4-2933 memory in a market of eight-channel DDR4-3200 offerings. It has PCIe Gen3 when its competition has been shipping PCIe Gen4 for some time.
For Intel, and its customers, the Xeon Gold 6258R is a great option to remain on Intel and in the same servers that launched with Skylake in 2017. Effectively, this is the “play it safe for a discount” SKU. In the data center market with longer product cycles, that resonates with a huge segment of the market. Intel needed a part like this in its portfolio and we can thank increased competition for this."
https://www.servethehome.com/intel-xeon-gold-6258r-benchmarks-and-review/
