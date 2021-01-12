Intel Xe-HPG to be Built on TSMC N7: Report

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"With its graphics chips, Intel is looking to tap into the booming PC gaming market. Its DG2 chip is expected to be released late this year or in early 2022 and compete with Nvidia and AMD gaming chips that cost between $400 and $600, the sources said.
The chip manufacturing technology for the DG2 is expected to be more advanced than the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8-nanometer process used in Nvidia’s most recent round of graphics chips released in the fall, the people said. They added it would also have a leg up on the Advanced Micro Devices graphics chips made on TSMC’s 7-nanometer process.
Intel declined to comment and TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Intel officials last year said that it would outsource the DG2 chip but did not say which chip manufacturer had won the business or which chipmaking process it would use."
https://www.reuters.com/article/int...smc-7-nanometer-process-sources-idUSL1N2JJ2Y4
