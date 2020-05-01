Intel Xe-HP

erek
Interesting and weird to interpret
"Raja Koduri retweeted the picture with a note ‘beep of all is back’. From there it only took minutes for Wccftech to connect the dots. In Hindi ‘baap’ means father, thus we can say that Intel is teasing ‘Father of all” (GPUs) aka Xe-HP. This is not a marketing term we just came up with. It is a term that was already used Koduri when we was presenting the team behind the Xe HP processor back in December. In other words, Raja confirmed that the GPU is Xe HP.
It is worth noting that this is likely not Ponte Vecchio because that Graphics processor would rely on Xe-HPC architecture. The Xe-HP is designed for media transcoding, workstation and possibly even gaming. An educated guess is that Xe-HP is NVIDIA Quadro or AMD Radeon Pro competitor."
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-teases-xe-hp-graphics-processor-father-of-all-gpus
