erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,225
"This is more likely than not an engineering sample, considering that Intel's Iris Xe MAX wrapped in its Tiger Lake package can score up to 23,000 points. It is currently unclear if this particular Xe manifestation is running on Intel's Xe-LP or Xe-HPG architecture. This might be Intel's DG-2 product, which offers higher performance than their DG-1 discrete graphics card that is only available for system integrators."
https://www.techpowerup.com/276100/intel-xe-gpu-packing-128-eus-3-gb-vram-tested-in-geekbench
https://www.techpowerup.com/276100/intel-xe-gpu-packing-128-eus-3-gb-vram-tested-in-geekbench