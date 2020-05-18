Intel Xe Gen 12 Desktop Graphics Card Leaks With 1.5GHz GPU Clock

erek
Not wccftech (at least indirectly)
"So, what are we looking at here? Assuming the listing is accurate, this is almost definitely an Xe DG1 graphics card, as was spotted hanging out in the EEC database last December. Intel provided a first look at the DG1 at CES earlier this year, and announced at the time that it was sampling the Xe DG1 Software Development Vehicle to ISV partners.
They are basically development models, and from what Intel has said, the specifications and performance are not what they will be on the final product. That said, as shown in the leak, the card posted an OpenCL score of 55,373. For reference, an AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with Vega 11 graphics running in a system with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit installed scored 58,152 in a separate Geekbench 4.4.2 database entry.
We would caution not to read too much into this. At a glance, it seems disappointing that Intel's first discrete graphics card gets overrun by Vega 11. That might end up being the case, or it might not—we just have no way of knowing at this early stage."
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-xe-gen-12-desktop-graphics-card-15ghz
