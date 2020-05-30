erek
"This does not mean that Intel Xe graphics will not compete with AMD and NVIDIA. The DG1 is based on Xe-LP design, and there are still Xe-HP and HPC variants. The higher-end graphics card model known as DG2 has been rumored to be Xe-HP-based. Intel has not officially confirmed DG2 yet, but the design of HP is said to be different from the LP. It is believed that HP would have 16 cores per EU, twice as many as LP. The DG2 is also believed to have twice as many ‘slices’ in the GPU, meaning the total core count should be at least 4 times higher (around 1536-2048 cores).
The DG1 score found by APISAK puts the DG1 under Radeon RX 560 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. We were hoping to see better performance from DG1 as we approach the Xe graphics launch. After all, it has been 5 months since the announcement. However, this seems not to be the case.
https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-xe-dg1-still-slower-than-radeon-rx-560-and-geforce-gtx-1050-ti"
Source: @TUM_APISAK
