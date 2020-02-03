Intel Xe DG1 GPU Up To 40% Faster Than AMD Vega Integrated

erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,298
Meh, title baited me in. This isnt comparing Vega 64

"The laptop segment is crucial for Intel as AMD has almost entirely disrupted the desktop segment, whether it be mainstream or HEDT. But with Tiger Lake, we can now tell why Intel is focused on making it a mobility-first family since they want to take the fight to AMD by offering a well-rounded chip design, featuring their latest core architectures on both CPU and GPU fronts. With that said, Intel is all set to unveil Xe GPU architecture details and powerful new features of their brand new graphics architecture at GDC 2020 next month so stay tuned for more info."

wccftech.com

Intel Xe DG1 GPU Benchmarked, Up To 40% Faster Than AMD 7nm Vega

Intel Xe DG1 GPU has appeared in several benchmark databases, showcasing up to 40% better performance than AMD's 7nm Vega GPUs.
wccftech.com wccftech.com
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
4,111
I get the feeling we're all getting duped and this is just gonna be new integrated graphics and not a true dGPU in sight.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,394
So, 40% faster than Ryzen 4000 APU's...

I honestly don't know what that means. No idea what performance level the internal GPU's in these latest APU's have.
 
D

defaultluser

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
12,921
Of course, we will see how much of a performance hit when you switch that thing from dedicated VRAM to shared memory!

This announcement of this Dog back at CES was intended to get early samples of Tiger Lake GPU out in the press. HEY, LOOK OVER HERE, WE HAVE THIS AMAZING APU...9 months from now!
 
Last edited:
N

NeoNemesis

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 10, 2004
Messages
2,407
All this being said, I’m genuinely looking forward to Intel entering the discrete gpu space if for no other reason to drag prices down due to increased competition.

hopefully these results translate into a competitive desktop card.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
6,138
40% faster than Vega at what? All of this garbage is so misleading. That number could be accurate when cherry picking some weird esoteric benchmark but have no real basis in objective reality.
40% faster? Give us the card and we'll see how much "faster" it really is. Everything else is a waste of breath.
 
G

GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
401
I'm not impressed. The XeDG1 is a 25W part on the discrete GPU alone being compared to an ryzen 4800u which is a 15W laptop APU part for both the CPU and graphics. This means its LESS power efficient... basically like 100% more power for 40% more performance at 3Dmark. Then this is not even the new Navi architecture but the last gen Vega... Basically we are looking at a stinker with terrible performance per watt.

Edit: I do hope that Intel can become a real 3rd competitor in the graphics market so that prices will get driven down but this first effort is not it.
 
Last edited:
R

Rizen

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jul 16, 2000
Messages
9,253
Let me preface this by saying I want Intel to be successful in graphics because we are in dire need of a true competitor to NVIDIA.

That being said - I will not be excited about these chips until we have full retail variants running retail drivers in retail games, in hand by objective third parties. Everything leading up to that is purely conjecture. I've been burned before.
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
819
thesmokingman said:
That's some weaksauce!
One thing the WTFTech article mentions is that both the integrated and discrete versions of DG1 contain the same number of execution units, so they're basically the same card. That sounds good...but you have to remember the iDG1 will be slower.
 
dgz

dgz

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,640
UnknownSouljer said:
40% faster than Vega at what?
Faster at whatever your imagination wants them to be. And that's just one of the amazing things they can do better than the competition. They're an amazing piece of imaginary hardware. Only released for developers because they're THAT good. So exclusive you can't even buy them
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,161
Derangel said:
Have you used Intel GPU drivers in the last decade? They're pretty universally terrible.
Since Nvidia seized control of notebook drivers in 2008 and AMD in 2019, Intel is now the odd one out. Intel maintains the archaic model of allowing OEMs to screw with the drivers, control the release schedule, and co-opt MSFT to force old versions of drivers via Windows Update.

Furthermore, each "update," forced or not, still has a poor tendency to forget its power settings - something important for a primary IGP in a laptop, IMO.

Either way, it's now gotten to the point where my next laptop has one primary criterion: no Intel. Given my good experience with recent Realtek network interfaces, I don't even know if I want Intel WiFi, either.
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
13,105
Derangel said:
Have you used Intel GPU drivers in the last decade? They're pretty universally terrible.
I actually have, for the last decade, and been surprised at what they've been able to run. They've also been focusing on them more and more as they've dialed up performance.
 
P

PeaKr

Gawd
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
824
Yeah Intel gpu drivers are few and far between especially for older cpus. Hows that going to work with new games are coming out all the time. My Skylake rig just got a new driver 1-16-2020, before that the last driver was 12-23-2015.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,409
Intel discrete GPUs are to Nvidia discrete GPUs as Nvidia CPUs are to Intel CPUs.
 
