Intel Xe DG1 GPU Up To 40% Faster Than AMD Vega Integrated

I'm not impressed. The XeDG1 is a 25W part on the discrete GPU alone being compared to an ryzen 4800u which is a 15W laptop APU part for both the CPU and graphics. This means its LESS power efficient... basically like 100% more power for 40% more performance at 3Dmark. Then this is not even the new Navi architecture but the last gen Vega... Basically we are looking at a stinker with terrible performance per watt.



Edit: I do hope that Intel can become a real 3rd competitor in the graphics market so that prices will get driven down but this first effort is not it.