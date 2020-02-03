Intel Xe DG1 GPU Graphics Performance Leaks Out – Up To 40% Faster Than AMD 7nm Vega

erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,291
Meh, title baited me in. This isnt comparing Vega 64
"The laptop segment is crucial for Intel as AMD has almost entirely disrupted the desktop segment, whether it be mainstream or HEDT. But with Tiger Lake, we can now tell why Intel is focused on making it a mobility-first family since they want to take the fight to AMD by offering a well-rounded chip design, featuring their latest core architectures on both CPU and GPU fronts. With that said, Intel is all set to unveil Xe GPU architecture details and powerful new features of their brand new graphics architecture at GDC 2020 next month so stay tuned for more info."
"The laptop segment is crucial for Intel as AMD has almost entirely disrupted the desktop segment, whether it be mainstream or HEDT. But with Tiger Lake, we can now tell why Intel is focused on making it a mobility-first family since they want to take the fight to AMD by offering a well-rounded chip design, featuring their latest core architectures on both CPU and GPU fronts. With that said, Intel is all set to unveil Xe GPU architecture details and powerful new features of their brand new graphics architecture at GDC 2020 next month so stay tuned for more info."
Intel Xe DG1 GPU Benchmarked, Up To 40% Faster Than AMD 7nm Vega
Intel Xe DG1 GPU has appeared in several benchmark databases, showcasing up to 40% better performance than AMD's 7nm Vega GPUs.
wccftech.com