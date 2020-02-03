Intel Xe DG1 GPU Graphics Performance Leaks Out – Up To 40% Faster Than AMD 7nm Vega

Meh, title baited me in. This isnt comparing Vega 64

"The laptop segment is crucial for Intel as AMD has almost entirely disrupted the desktop segment, whether it be mainstream or HEDT. But with Tiger Lake, we can now tell why Intel is focused on making it a mobility-first family since they want to take the fight to AMD by offering a well-rounded chip design, featuring their latest core architectures on both CPU and GPU fronts. With that said, Intel is all set to unveil Xe GPU architecture details and powerful new features of their brand new graphics architecture at GDC 2020 next month so stay tuned for more info."

wccftech.com

Intel Xe DG1 GPU Benchmarked, Up To 40% Faster Than AMD 7nm Vega

Intel Xe DG1 GPU has appeared in several benchmark databases, showcasing up to 40% better performance than AMD's 7nm Vega GPUs.
I get the feeling we're all getting duped and this is just gonna be new integrated graphics and not a true dGPU in sight.
 
So, 40% faster than Ryzen 4000 APU's...

I honestly don't know what that means. No idea what performance level the internal GPU's in these latest APU's have.
 
Of course, we will see how much of a performance hit when you switch that thing from dedicated VRAM to shared memory!

This announcement of this Dog back at CES was intended to get early samples of Tiger Lake GPU out in the press. HEY, LOOK OVER HERE, WE HAVE THIS AMAZING APU...9 months from now!
 
All this being said, I’m genuinely looking forward to Intel entering the discrete gpu space if for no other reason to drag prices down due to increased competition.

hopefully these results translate into a competitive desktop card.
 
