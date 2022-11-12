Intel X550-T2 Fake or Genuine???

The network card I ordered was just delivered, a supposedly "100% genuine" Intel X550-T2 PCIE 10G card.



It has a YottaMark decal so I assumed it was 100% legit, but when I checked the YottaMark QR the MAC address it showed for the card is different from the MAC listed on the card decal. I would assume that these numbers should definitely match, but in this instance, they do not match. I started an online case with Intel support, I'll post back once I hear back.



YottaMark reported MAC = A0369FA0369F

PCIE Card decal MAC = A0369FF304FC



What's your opinion? Maybe even the YottaMark decal is a copy or counterfeit? Or is this not a problem?



Thanks



BTW I got this card to go with my new Sonic 10G fiber service, my new Unifi UDM Pro, and Unifi US-XG-6POE