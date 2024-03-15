Intel x520-da2 Windows only 2.5gb vs 10gb

Ok so I had an old thread using old mellanox connectx-1 and connectx-2 cards.they had a proprietary CX4 portWorked great on Windows 10 and server 2022.My recent PC build for my gaming rig placed NIC standing up and the proprietary cable is stiff and i wasnt going to drill a hole in my case plastic top.ESXI 6.7 last version that supported these nicsfreenas 11 last version to support these nicsproxmox - not sure as it didnt work on the version i triedso... time to upgrade...decided to standardize on intel x520-d2 NICsbrocade 7250 POE 48 port gigabit switch with 10x sft+ ports.All up and running.Intel NICs show 10gb on windowsswitch configured and looking good.Issue...Windows 10 to server 2022, server 2022 to server 2022 all getting 2.5gb transfer speeds.All drives are SSD or NVME and as stated, on same systems I got 10gb.File copy on old mellanox was 1.09gb - copied an 8gb file in 5 secondsintel cards are pulling in at 350mb-500mb so does take longer.numbers checked with iperf as well as physical file copies.I just bought 2x mellanox connectx-3 and waiting for them to come in to see if they work better.so my ask....Anyone here using Intel x520-da2 in windows and getting expected speeds? what was needed to get there?Parted Magic worked between two machines at 9.4gbWindows 10 to Parted Magic