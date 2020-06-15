Intel will soon bake anti-malware defenses directly into its CPUs

erek
Gonna be tough to bypass this. Right?
"Once CET-capable CPUs are available, the protection will work only when the processor is running an operating system with the necessary support. Windows 10 Version 2004 released last month provides that support. Intel still isn’t saying when Tiger Lake CPUs will be released. While the protection could give defenders an important new tool, Ionescu and fellow researcher Yarden Shafir have already devised bypasses for it. Expect them to end up in real-world attacks within the decade."
https://arstechnica.com/information...anti-malware-defenses-directly-into-its-cpus/
