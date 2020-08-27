erek
"The processor supports up to 8 memory channels running at DDR4-3200 with ECC. The other key component of the platform is the Intel C621A PCH. The C621A talks to the "Ice Lake-SP" processor over a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 link, and appears to retain gen 3.0 fabric from the older generation C621. momomo_us also revealed that the 10 nm "Ice Lake-SP" processor could have TDP of up to 270 W."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271457/intel-whitley-platform-for-xeon-ice-lake-sp-processors-pictured
