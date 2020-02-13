Intel warns of critical security flaw in CSME engine

Bogus response from Intel.

"Intel has warned of a critical vulnerability in the CSME security engine and has urged users to apply a fix, now available, as quickly as possible.

The Intel Converged Security and Management Engine (CSME) is a chipset subsystem that powers Intel's Active Management technologies.

According to a security advisory published on Tuesday, CSME is subject to a firmware vulnerability, found internally by Intel's security team, which if exploited allows local threat actors to launch escalation of privilege, denial of service, and information disclosure attacks.

Tracked as CVE-2019-14598, the vulnerability has been awarded a CVSS base score of 8.2, which deems the issue critical -- the highest severity rating."

Intel warns of critical security flaw in CSME engine, issues discontinued product notices | ZDNet

The CSME system is subject to a severe bug leading to a host of different exploits.
