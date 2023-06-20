Intel VROC NVME RAID - slow Random 4K, poor responsiveness ...

Hi !i been building my personal PCs for about 20 years and just built my most high end system by far but it feels slower than my 5 year old build that cost half as much, and as slow as my 10 year old build that cost 1/4 as much ...my suspicion fell on the RAID because it felt like every time i need to access disk it is way too slow, almost like a rotational diski am running two Crucial 1TB T700 M.2 NVME drives ( 5th gen drives in 5th gen slots ) using intel VROC RAID 0CPU is W7-3465X and Mobo is ASUS W790 SAGEi'm using VROCSTANMOD hardware key to enable raidlook at the mess i am getting with crystal disk marksequential write looks like what you would hope with two of the fastest SSDs on the market in raid 0 but everything else is looking SUS ...reads are slower than writes ...and random 4K is looking ABYSMALi suspect that random 4K performance is why my computer feels like it's running on a rotational drive ...by the way my RAID stripe size is 16K which was matched to SSD page size that i took off the spec sheet and that is supposed to be the right way to do it ?what do i do now ?EFI driver was embedded in mobo and Windows driver i installed before windows installer could even see the volume to install windows on ...try to reinstall the driver ?there aren't any cost cutting parts in this build it should not feel like a 10 year old piece of crap. i also have 4 channels of DDR5 ram installed as well and the computer is only using about 10% of the RAM yet still feels slow ... amazing ( not in a good way )i have to say i played Fortnite and it was perfectly smooth - the computer has power - but responsiveness isn't there. every time i open a menu especially in windows explorer it takes a long time - like way too long. it really feels like a rotational disk.i should also add that i was unable to run WINSAT ( windows experience index ). it won't save the output. it gives some kind of processor errors but in the end it simply doesn't save the output XML files.photoshop is running slow AF ... like when i save an image it takes several seconds for the dialog box that asks what compression level i want to use to come up ... it is nowhere near as slow on my 5 year old PC.this computer feels broken yet it isn't crashing or anything. i have a genuine Windows 11 Pro installed ( i actually Microsoft for it ). i did get a blue screen during restart once but i think that was a fluke. it never crashed while running yet.i am running my case open with a large fan aimed at mobo - hadware info shows no component runs over 40C. power supply is brand new Corsair AX1600i ...very irritating issue ...i will also admit that in my experience workstation type PCs are slower than gaming type PCs but this isn't just slow, this is BROKEN ...i didn't necessarily expect the RAID to feel faster than a single SSD but i need my PC to at least not feel like it's 10 years old when it's using all the latest parts !