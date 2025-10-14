Intel Unveils Crescent Island Data Center GPU with Xe3P Architecture and 160 GB of Memory

erek
"Intel says customer sampling for Crescent Island will begin in the second half of 2026, with broader availability expected in 2027. The company is currently refining its open-source software stack using existing Arc Pro B-Series GPUs to ensure smooth scaling to Xe3P hardware. While detailed specifications remain under wraps, Crescent Island will compete with next-generation AI accelerators such as AMD's Instinct MI450 series and NVIDIA's Vera Rubin."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341894/...u-with-xe3p-architecture-and-160-gb-of-memory
