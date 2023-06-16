Intel to Get 9.9 Billion Euros in State Subsidies for German Facility

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,140
Quite a bit

"As reported, the location of the next-generation facility will be Saxony-Anhalt, with the more precise location to be known on Monday. Also, we expect to hear what manufacturing node will the upcoming facility produce at the beginning."

1686942598110.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310176/...-euros-in-state-subsidies-for-german-facility
 
Intel a year ago committed to building an 18A (sub 2nm) facility in Germany. So this is probably that one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top