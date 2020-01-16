Intel to Detail Xe Graphics Card Architecture at GDC

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM.

    This GPU blows. Larrabee is more interesting in my humble opinion.

    "Presented by Intel's senior developer relations engineer, Antonie Cohade, the talk will include an in-depth look of the Xe hardware architecture and its implementations. Said to introduce "powerful new features", the talk about Xe graphics should include a mention of the latest trend in the world of 3D graphics, ray tracing, and show us what are the capabilities of the new GPU architecture."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263018/intel-to-detail-xe-graphics-card-architecture-at-gdc
     
