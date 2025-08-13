erek
"Intel plans to deliver the update through regular channels and to evolve the optional Application Optimizer interface that reveals which titles are tuned and allows users to opt out on a per-application basis. The interface is available through the Microsoft Store and not from Intel's download center. Users can disable APO globally or selectively disable specific games if the results are not as expected. The current APO stack targets modern Intel Core desktop and mobile processors with six or more performance cores. It requires BIOS enablement of Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology, a recent BIOS revision, and Windows 11. Advanced Mode unlocks wider compatibility for other 12th-generation and newer processors when Intel DTT version 11405 or later is present. Intel cautioned that real-world responsiveness may vary based on system configuration and graphics hardware. The company said ecosystem partners and select testers will receive early builds as the team focuses on stability, wider title coverage, improved telemetry, and clearer user controls. However, no exact release date was provided beyond the next quarter, which is expected to arrive soon."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339881/intel-to-deliver-more-apo-game-optimizations-next-quarter
