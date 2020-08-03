Intel Tiger Lake Allegedly Beats AMD Ryzen 4000 In Single-Thread Workloads

"At the end of the day, the Ryzen 7 4800U is still the superior chip of the two. For what it's worth, PassMark rates the Ryzen 7 4800U with an overall score of 17,552 points and the Core i7-1165G7 with 13,372 points. As you can tell, the octa-core processor is generally up to 31.3% better than the Core i7-1165G7, at least according to PassMark's metrics.


It is normal that benchmark submissions and other leaks start to surface as we get closer to a processor launch. Like the saying goes, a win is a win, and Tiger Lake appears to have beaten Renoir in single-core performance.

Intel will hold a big virtual event on September 2. The chipmaker hasn't explicitly confirmed that it will announce Tiger Lake at the event, but the general expectation is that Intel will ultimately unleash the 10nm++ processors at the event."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/i...ats-amd-ryzen-4000-in-single-thread-workloads
 
Zen 3 should close the gap considerably especially in regards to latency...Intel's lead is mainly in benchmarks and not something the average user would notice in real world scenarios
 
I doubt anyone using a laptop processor really cares much about single core performance. The CPU isn't the limiting factor in laptop gaming... and productivity software is all well threaded these days. Anyone thinking this makes Intel a good choice at the moment should probably wait to see battery life benches on this one.
 
ChadD said:
I doubt anyone using a laptop processor really cares much about single core performance. The CPU isn't the limiting factor in laptop gaming... and productivity software is all well threaded these days. Anyone thinking this makes Intel a good choice at the moment should probably wait to see battery life benches on this one.
Among other things, how much will the speed drop and how fast on anything running longer than a few seconds? Having said that, some of what I do at work benefits quite a bit from single-core speed but I would probably go for an H-class chip instead of U-class if I ever switched to a laptop for work.

And of course, the other question, as was noted above, is how does that benchmark gain translate into actual application performance.
 
I love these clickbait headlines. 4000 series APU's are Zen 2 chips but will still be here when Zen 3 chips ships and still be called "4000 series".
 
bigdogchris said:
I love these clickbait headlines. 4000 series APU's are Zen 2 chips but will still be here when Zen 3 chips ships and still be called "4000 series".
Well, AMD didn't have to choose such a ridiculous naming scheme.
 
