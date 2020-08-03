Intel Tiger Lake Allegedly Beats AMD Ryzen 4000 In Single-Thread Workloads

erek
"At the end of the day, the Ryzen 7 4800U is still the superior chip of the two. For what it's worth, PassMark rates the Ryzen 7 4800U with an overall score of 17,552 points and the Core i7-1165G7 with 13,372 points. As you can tell, the octa-core processor is generally up to 31.3% better than the Core i7-1165G7, at least according to PassMark's metrics.
It is normal that benchmark submissions and other leaks start to surface as we get closer to a processor launch. Like the saying goes, a win is a win, and Tiger Lake appears to have beaten Renoir in single-core performance.
Intel will hold a big virtual event on September 2. The chipmaker hasn't explicitly confirmed that it will announce Tiger Lake at the event, but the general expectation is that Intel will ultimately unleash the 10nm++ processors at the event."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/i...ats-amd-ryzen-4000-in-single-thread-workloads
