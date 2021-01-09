Intel Talks With TSMC, Samsung To Outsource Some Chip Production

$trapped said: Swan was definitely the wrong choice. As for the stocks, Intel is far more accurately priced than AMD. The market is approaching bubble territory very fast and AMD's current price has a couple years earnings baked in as if it's a given. Considering COVID isn't going to go away overnight they are sitting on a valuation that will be difficult to live up to. Too much irrational exuberance. Click to expand...

You need to look deeper than historical valuation of stock right now. The bond market is useless. Returns on low risk bonds such as the US Treasury are returning almost nothing. You have to buy crypto and stocks to stay ahead of rising inflation and there is just not enough to go around. Call it a bubble but for the medium term at least - it's here to stay. Historical valuation is not the correct context for the current market. I bought Tesla at 317 before the split early last year, wanted to sell at 400 500 600.. but now its 880. Selling too soon is money on the table. Not sure I will time it right but have a good gut instinct usually. Is Tesla in crazy valuation territory? Hell yes. Thats what they said about Amazon too. Maybe I can time this one. Maybe not. Either way so what.BTC went to 20k fell to 3k and is now 40k. BTc is anti-inflationary and the fed keeps printing off cash. How do you think all those covid checks are made and where the money comes from? M2. Biden will go even more crazy with the cash so bitcoin is generally going up regardless. Corporate America finally figured out what the smart ones did mining eleven years ago.AMD from 3 to 97.Maybe you forgot about AMDs Xlinix acquisition.. a 20% boost right there not including technology benefits. AMD is eating into Corporate Servers more - this is the high margin chip area. There is a lot of growth for AMD NOT baked in as i see it.Who panicked on the covid crash? Not me. Go ahead and talk bubble. No one can time these things. If they did, they are lucky. Buy at a low price and sell high, what those prices are depends on the individual stock, investor risk factor, experience and opinion.I think you are missing out.