Intel Talks With TSMC, Samsung To Outsource Some Chip Production

"Talks with Samsung, whose foundry capabilities trail TSMC's, are at a more preliminary stage, the people said. An Intel spokesperson referred to previous comments by Bob Swan, the company's chief executive officer. Swan has promised investors he'll set out his plans for outsourcing and get Intel's production technology back on track when the company reports earnings Jan. 21. [...] TSMC, the largest maker of semiconductors for other companies, is preparing to offer Intel chips manufactured using a 4-nanometer process, with initial testing using an older 5-nanometer process, according to the people. The company has said it will make test production of 4-nanometer chips available in the fourth quarter of 2021 and volume shipments the following year. The Taiwanese company expects to have a new facility in Baoshan operational by the end of this year, which can be converted to production for Intel if required, one of the people said. TSMC executives previously said the new Baoshan unit would house a research center with 8,000 engineers.

While Intel has outsourced production of lower-end chips before, it has kept the manufacturing of its best semiconductors in-house, considering it a competitive strength. Its engineers have historically tailored their designs to the company's manufacturing processes, making a shift to outsourcing of flagship products unthinkable in the past. As the provider of 80% of personal computer and server processors globally, Intel produces hundreds of millions of chips each year. That scale dictates that any potential supplier must create new capacity to accommodate Intel."

https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...smc-samsung-to-outsource-some-chip-production
 
DukenukemX

The problem Intel has is that TSMC probably won't make their chips in fear that Intel would be a temporary customer. TSMC also doesn't need Intel as everyone is coming to them to make their chips. If I were Intel I would consider selling off my chip fabing facilities and focus on chip design. Unless Intel is about to make 5nm sometime this year, they don't stand a chance in their market share. Of course they could price their chips realistically, but I doubt it.
 
Lakados

DukenukemX said:
The problem Intel has is that TSMC probably won't make their chips in fear that Intel would be a temporary customer. TSMC also doesn't need Intel as everyone is coming to them to make their chips. If I were Intel I would consider selling off my chip fabing facilities and focus on chip design. Unless Intel is about to make 5nm sometime this year, they don't stand a chance in their market share. Of course they could price their chips realistically, but I doubt it.
But Intel doesn’t need their 7 or 5 nm production lines. One of the things Intel has the hardest time keeping up with is all its GD chipsets. Even offloading production of them of either of their 12 or 16nm lines would immensely free up fab space at Intel. They could also offload things like network controllers and things like that. Many of those Intel still produces on their older processes not even boring 14, let alone one of its iterative +’s.
 
ChadD

ChadD said:
The problem Intel has is that TSMC probably won't make their chips in fear that Intel would be a temporary customer. TSMC also doesn't need Intel as everyone is coming to them to make their chips. If I were Intel I would consider selling off my chip fabing facilities and focus on chip design. Unless Intel is about to make 5nm sometime this year, they don't stand a chance in their market share. Of course they could price their chips realistically, but I doubt it.
TSMC will for sure be looking to land Intel hard... they are going to drop their pants just watch.

I'm looking forward to see what old Bob comes up with in terms of contract pricing on their outsourcing. Its in TMSCs interest to fab for Intel.... make parts Intel CAN'T make on their own today or even in a year. Then increase their pricing later after Intel shareholders force Intel to sell the fabs. TMSC isn't stupid right now they are falling all over themselves to give Intel Apple like pricing. lol

Dealing with TSMC is a trap. If TMSC produces a good Intel chip at the end of 21 first quarter 22 on 4nm... and it sells like crazy, with TMSC pricing it so Intel makes profit. Intel is going to be a customer for life... shareholders at Intel will force them to dump the fabs instead of burn billions in profit on another 3-4 year long FAB fix. After that TMSC will hold all the leverage. Intel will never be able to go to a lesser then fab like Samsung... and TMSC will know it. Its 2023 and beyond where TMSC slowly squeezes the Intel profits into their accounts.
 
Mega6

Intel TSMC are talking 4/3mn production, not 7nm. A few years down the road, probably as a failsafe for intel.
 
ChadD

Mega6 said:
Intel TSMC are talking 4/3mn production, not 7nm. A few years down the road, probably as a failsafe for intel.
A couple years goes by quick. Apple is already on 5nm. I think there is a very good possibility TSMC sees this opportunity to ensure their future as the only high end fab around... there going to woo Bob with some insane pricing. He already has shareholders questioning if he is the right leader right now. I wouldn't put it past him to announce something sooner then later. TSMC is shooting for 2023 for mass volume 4nm last I heard... and that is only really 2 years off now.
 
$trapped

I hope Samsung keeps up with TSMC otherwise we're going to see higher prices. TSMC will be the new Intel and Samsung the new AMD.
 
Mega6

ChadD said:
A couple years goes by quick. Apple is already on 5nm. I think there is a very good possibility TSMC sees this opportunity to ensure their future as the only high end fab around... there going to woo Bob with some insane pricing. He already has shareholders questioning if he is the right leader right now. I wouldn't put it past him to announce something sooner then later. TSMC is shooting for 2023 for mass volume 4nm last I heard... and that is only really 2 years off now.
As Apple moves to 4/3 nm, expect AMD to move to 5 nm with Zen 4 late 2020 / early 2021, Intel 4/3nm testing will come sooner if the deal gets done.

Swan is a former CFO and sucks managing an Engineering corporation. Spending all of intels money on stock buybacks. Well where did that get the shareholders? To 50 while AMD passes INTC to high 90s.
 
OutOfPhase

OutOfPhase

Elon Musk needs to found a USA based top-tier fab.

Not because I love Elon (although kinda). But because it costs a fortune, and he's rolling around in money like a naughty little piggy.
 
$trapped

Mega6 said:
As Apple moves to 4/3 nm, expect AMD to move to 5 nm with Zen 4 late 2020 / early 2021, Intel 4/3nm testing will come sooner if the deal gets done.

Swan is a former CFO and sucks managing an Engineering corporation. Spending all of intels money on stock buybacks. Well where did that get the shareholders? To 50 while AMD passes INTC to high 90s.
Swan was definitely the wrong choice. As for the stocks, Intel is far more accurately priced than AMD. The market is approaching bubble territory very fast and AMD's current price has a couple years earnings baked in as if it's a given. Considering COVID isn't going to go away overnight they are sitting on a valuation that will be difficult to live up to. Too much irrational exuberance.
 
Mega6

$trapped said:
Swan was definitely the wrong choice. As for the stocks, Intel is far more accurately priced than AMD. The market is approaching bubble territory very fast and AMD's current price has a couple years earnings baked in as if it's a given. Considering COVID isn't going to go away overnight they are sitting on a valuation that will be difficult to live up to. Too much irrational exuberance.
You need to look deeper than historical valuation of stock right now. The bond market is useless. Returns on low risk bonds such as the US Treasury are returning almost nothing. You have to buy crypto and stocks to stay ahead of rising inflation and there is just not enough to go around. Call it a bubble but for the medium term at least - it's here to stay. Historical valuation is not the correct context for the current market. I bought Tesla at 317 before the split early last year, wanted to sell at 400 500 600.. but now its 880. Selling too soon is money on the table. Not sure I will time it right but have a good gut instinct usually. Is Tesla in crazy valuation territory? Hell yes. Thats what they said about Amazon too. Maybe I can time this one. Maybe not. Either way so what.

BTC went to 20k fell to 3k and is now 40k. BTc is anti-inflationary and the fed keeps printing off cash. How do you think all those covid checks are made and where the money comes from? M2. Biden will go even more crazy with the cash so bitcoin is generally going up regardless. Corporate America finally figured out what the smart ones did mining eleven years ago.

AMD from 3 to 97.
Maybe you forgot about AMDs Xlinix acquisition.. a 20% boost right there not including technology benefits. AMD is eating into Corporate Servers more - this is the high margin chip area. There is a lot of growth for AMD NOT baked in as i see it.

Who panicked on the covid crash? Not me. Go ahead and talk bubble. No one can time these things. If they did, they are lucky. Buy at a low price and sell high, what those prices are depends on the individual stock, investor risk factor, experience and opinion.

I think you are missing out.
 
cdabc123

Mega6 said:
AMD from 3 to 97.
Maybe you forgot about AMDs Xlinix acquisition.. a 20% boost right there not including technology benefits. AMD is eating into Corporate Servers more - this is the high margin chip area. There is a lot of growth for AMD NOT baked in as i see it.
Amd is in an interesting position and shows 0 signs of letting up. Unlike intels altera acquisition amd can't afford to squander the opportunity so you can bet they have some plans to not only keep xilinx thriving but also make use of technology gained. Their short position of success allowed them to actively reserve Fab space (which is vital for them too grow) and they currently have zero issues selling anything they can Fab (so much so they have to prioritize higher margin products and contract obligated products). If they are able to continue too utilize a good portion of tsmc Fab space and demand doesnt disappear there is almost no reason they shouldnt continue to thrive as a company.

This is not necessarily commenting on their stock price as any stock is based on way more bs then just how a company is doing.
 
$trapped

Mega6 said:
You need to look deeper than historical valuation of stock right now. The bond market is useless. Returns on low risk bonds such as the US Treasury are returning almost nothing. You have to buy crypto and stocks to stay ahead of rising inflation and there is just not enough to go around. Call it a bubble but for the medium term at least - it's here to stay. Historical valuation is not the correct context for the current market. I bought Tesla at 317 before the split early last year, wanted to sell at 400 500 600.. but now its 880. Selling too soon is money on the table. Not sure I will time it right but have a good gut instinct usually. Is Tesla in crazy valuation territory? Hell yes. Thats what they said about Amazon too. Maybe I can time this one. Maybe not. Either way so what.

BTC went to 20k fell to 3k and is now 40k. BTc is anti-inflationary and the fed keeps printing off cash. How do you think all those covid checks are made and where the money comes from? Biden will go even more crazy with cash.

AMD from 3 to 97.
Maybe you forgot about AMDs Xlinix acquisition.. a 20% boost right there not including technology benefits. AMD is eating into Corporate Servers more - this is the high margin chip area. There is a lot of growth for AMD NOT baked in as i see it.

Who panicked on the covid crash? Not me. Go ahead and talk bubble. No one can time these things. If they did, they are lucky. Buy at a low price and sell high, what those prices are depends on the individual stock, investor risk factor, experience and opinion.

I think you are missing out.
Returns on bonds are low because inflation is low, and it isn't rising. Are stocks your best bet in the long run, sure, but it's been that way for decades even when bonds were at least an option. Also, one doesn't have to invest in growth stocks to profit. Dividend stocks, while boring, are still a pretty damn good way to increase wealth. As for Tesla, while I get that its a tech company and not just a car company, outside of car sales, some solar roof installations (thankfully starting to increase), and battery tech, all the other stuff is still in R&D and won't return anything for years - if they return anything at all. So, yeah, enjoy the current price, but remember unrealized gains are just that, unrealized.

Despite my previous statement about AMD, I'm all for them winning out in the long run. I just think that the market has been looking a bit too far into its crystal ball and when there are corrections - and there are always corrections, if not recessions - the stocks that are ridiculously priced are the ones to take the biggest beating. Intel is still borked though, even with the more realistic valuation. Unless someone messes up, or they have something big up their sleeve (either tech or business plan related), they are going to die a slow death.

So yeah, I will talk bubble, but it isn't just me. There are plenty of Wall St. insiders saying the same. Perhaps another stimulus will keep the gears greased long enough to push that crystal ball view further out, who knows?

As for missing out, since I didn't get in earlier, I already have until there is another major correction. I certainly am not going to chase the gains. I'd rather ride the dividend train.
 
Mega6

$trapped said:
Returns on bonds are low because inflation is low, and it isn't rising. Are stocks your best bet in the long run, sure, but it's been that way for decades even when bonds were at least an option. Also, one doesn't have to invest in growth stocks to profit. Dividend stocks, while boring, are still a pretty damn good way to increase wealth. As for Tesla, while I get that its a tech company and not just a car company, outside of car sales, some solar roof installations (thankfully starting to increase), and battery tech, all the other stuff is still in R&D and won't return anything for years - if they return anything at all. So, yeah, enjoy the current price, but remember unrealized gains are just that, unrealized.

Despite my previous statement about AMD, I'm all for them winning out in the long run. I just think that the market has been looking a bit too far into its crystal ball and when there are corrections - and there are always corrections, if not recessions - the stocks that are ridiculously priced are the ones to take the biggest beating. Intel is still borked though, even with the more realistic valuation. Unless someone messes up, or they have something big up their sleeve (either tech or business plan related), they are going to die a slow death.

So yeah, I will talk bubble, but it isn't just me. There are plenty of Wall St. insiders saying the same. Perhaps another stimulus will keep the gears greased long enough to push that crystal ball view further out, who knows?

As for missing out, since I didn't get in earlier, I already have until there is another major correction. I certainly am not going to chase the gains. I'd rather ride the dividend train.
Maybe the correlation of M2 and inflation is there, maybe it isn't. Inflation is being artificially held down by the Fed to reduce interest on the debt. We shall see how that turns out with the exploding deficit but doubt it will turn out good The bond market is dead because the Fed killed it so where are investors to go? As you said - STOCKS. Simple, demand has now been raised and supply is steady. Stock prices increase. Also, Bitcoin has a fixed supply and anti-inflationary where as the US dollar is the converse.

Dividend stocks typically come more into play AFTER you've created a fairly hefty portfilio and want to live off of dividends. You're not going to multiply (x10) your portfolio on dividend stocks. So how you invest also depends on your goals. I get it, you obviously are conservitive with your portfolio and what you are comfortable with is where you should be. Just be leery of the "Wall Street Insiders" and talking heads on CNBC. I just do my own research and everything will be fine. Funny thing though, everything crashed on the covid deal, the stocks that came back the fastest and strongest were tech. Growth and dividend stock have lagged. I prefer to ride the high tech stock price gains. Much more fulfilling and exciting.
 
DanNeely

DukenukemX said:
The problem Intel has is that TSMC probably won't make their chips in fear that Intel would be a temporary customer. TSMC also doesn't need Intel as everyone is coming to them to make their chips. If I were Intel I would consider selling off my chip fabing facilities and focus on chip design. Unless Intel is about to make 5nm sometime this year, they don't stand a chance in their market share. Of course they could price their chips realistically, but I doubt it.
That combined with needing to build about a dozen size fabs to fully replace Intel's manufacturing (they've got 11 modernish fabs making 14nm or better CPUs, along with 2 legacy fabs, and R&D site, and one doing nand/3dxpoint). Unless Intel fronts most of the upfront cost of building them, TSMC's not going to do that without guarantees that Intel will buy most of their output for maybe a half dozen years (both to pay off their up front cost, and because they'll effectively lock Intel in by forcing a massive downsizing of their fab capacity).

At most, TSMC might be willing to gamble building one or maybe two fabs thinking they can probably find enough use by selling more to their other current/potential customers (ie getting NVidia/Qualcomm back from Samsung) if the Intel deal ends up only being a shortish term thing.
 
viscountalpha

viscountalpha

ChadD said:
TSMC will for sure be looking to land Intel hard... they are going to drop their pants just watch.

I'm looking forward to see what old Bob comes up with in terms of contract pricing on their outsourcing. Its in TMSCs interest to fab for Intel.... make parts Intel CAN'T make on their own today or even in a year. Then increase their pricing later after Intel shareholders force Intel to sell the fabs. TMSC isn't stupid right now they are falling all over themselves to give Intel Apple like pricing. lol

Dealing with TSMC is a trap. If TMSC produces a good Intel chip at the end of 21 first quarter 22 on 4nm... and it sells like crazy, with TMSC pricing it so Intel makes profit. Intel is going to be a customer for life... shareholders at Intel will force them to dump the fabs instead of burn billions in profit on another 3-4 year long FAB fix. After that TMSC will hold all the leverage. Intel will never be able to go to a lesser then fab like Samsung... and TMSC will know it. Its 2023 and beyond where TMSC slowly squeezes the Intel profits into their accounts.
Living in hillsboro, Or. I hear things. Probably more than I should share. I will say this, Intel doesn't seem as worried as they should be. Something is certainly up. Intel is being very tight lipped about it.
 
Lakados

viscountalpha said:
Living in hillsboro, Or. I hear things. Probably more than I should share. I will say this, Intel doesn't seem as worried as they should be. Something is certainly up. Intel is being very tight lipped about it.
I think their 10nm fabs are finally taking shape and they are converting things over, their 7nm also seems to be back on track as the lawsuits for the DoE seem to be over with and that server project is back on track. I'm also not hearing bad things about their GPUs, and unlike AMD's they are available to OEM's which still make up the bulk of sales.
 
