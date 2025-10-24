  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Struggling Big Time as Capacity Constraints Hit Intel as Demand Outstrips Intel 10/7 Node Supply

"Intel produces its Intel 7 node at several locations, including Intel D1X in Hillsboro, Oregon, and Fabs 12, 32, and 42 in Arizona. Despite having multiple fabrication sites, demand is consuming all available capacity. As supply tightens and demand rises, prices have increased. In September, Intel implemented a 10% price hike on its 13th and 14th Generation processors. Standard RPL-S SKUs, previously priced around $150-160, have risen to about $170-180 due to tight inventories and increased upstream costs for maintaining older and multiple product lines. Most capacity will be allocated to the data center product portfolio, led by Xeon processors, as it represents a higher-margin business and a crucial revenue source for Intel."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342213/...el-as-demand-outstrips-intel-10-7-node-supply
 
Most capacity will be allocated to the data center product portfolio, led by Xeon processors, as it represents a higher-margin business and a crucial revenue source for Intel."
vs
Intel client always doing better (at least in recent years) 31.6% vs 23.4%, as the potential to be and maybe they turned the corner for that specific product/node or just versus old 12/13/14th gen desktop as the good margin in CCG could be all laptops.

12/13/14th gen staying popular (despite the issues) versus the 265k lane that long was probably not in their planning.
 
