Intel Struggles With Key Manufacturing Process For Next PC Chip

"The chipmaker has hoped that producing such an advanced in-house chip would grow external interest in its foundry, at a time when new CEO Lip-Bu Tan has explored a major shift to course-correct that fledgling business, Reuters previously reported. Yet only a small percentage of the Panther Lake chips printed via 18A have been good enough to make available to customers, said the two people, who were briefed on the company's test data since late last year. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because Intel did not authorize them to disclose such information. This percentage figure, known as yield, means Intel may struggle to make its high-end laptop chip profitably in the near future. [...]

Intel in the past has aimed for a yield north of 50% before ramping production because starting any earlier risked damaging its profit margin, three of the sources said. Intel typically does not make the lion's share of its profit until yields reach roughly 70% to 80%, key for a chip as small as Panther Lake where many defects would make it a tough sell, the three people said. Profit also flows from market expansions and building up factory output, Intel said. An immense yield increase would be a tall task by Panther Lake's fourth-quarter launch, the two people with knowledge of Intel's manufacturing operation said. But without such a jump, Intel may have to sell some chips at a lower profit margin or at a loss, the two sources briefed on test data said. The company has warned it could exit leading-edge manufacturing entirely if it does not land external business for 14A, which is 18A's next-generation successor."

Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...th-key-manufacturing-process-for-next-pc-chip
 
Additional interpretation,

"Intel Reportedly Struggles with "Panther Lake" Manufacturing
by AleksandarK Today, 11:15 Discuss (18 Comments)
According to exclusive information obtained by two sources close to Reuters, Intel is reportedly facing a challenging situation with the high-volume manufacturing of its next-generation PC processor, codenamed "Panther Lake." According to two anonymous sources, Intel's Panther Lake yields, manufactured on the company's promising 18A node, are reportedly so low that Intel may struggle to break into profit with the high-volume production. Typically, these yields begin low and gradually increase over time as Intel advances and optimizes its manufacturing processes. However, given Intel's financial situation and the massive net loss the foundry is producing, this is another challenging situation for Team Blue. In a statement on July 30, Intel's CFO, David Zinsner, told Reuters that Panther Lake is in its early ramp process, meaning the company will be able to deliver the chips; however, many fewer working chips are being produced from 18A production facilities than expected.

Typically, Intel aimed for 50% yields before sending a chip into high-volume production, but this case may be an exception. Intel's yield goal is between 70% and 80% for a profitable business, but launching a CPU with lower production yields is necessary to avoid falling behind in the PC market share grab race. Sources close to Reuters note that a significant breakthrough in chip yields is unlikely by the Q4 launch window of Panther Lake, but there is room for smaller improvements. Without massive improvements, Intel could resort to selling chips at a loss to keep up with the competition. While Intel management keeps reassuring that the company's products will be sustainable for the business, some speculators believe the opposite."
 
