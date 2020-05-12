Intel SSD 2.5, WD 1TB Black 3.5

D

dragonhunter

May 24, 2011
275
Due to COVID-19 reduction efforts, I would like to sell all of them for $120 + $10 shipping, this will save me trips to the Post Office. Thanks!

1) 2x Intel 730 240GB SSD 2.5 (Total 480GB,)

2) 3x 1TB WD Black (total 3TB)

Pics:
http://imgur.com/a/mfLQUlB

Reasonable offers are welcome!

Heat = dragonhunter

PP and US only thanks!
 
